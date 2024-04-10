NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 marks the ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag drops at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Apr. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track comprises 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4 and five degrees in straightaways.

The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1997 and hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

A total of 38 drivers will contest over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 20th annual event hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, as per the odds table, at +400, to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Texas spring race in 2021.

Tyler Reddick, who won the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in 2022, has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the race. Reddick is followed by Denny Hamlin at +650 odds, three-time winner of the season William Byron at +700 and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney at +850 in the top-five odds.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has the sixth-highest odds at +1000.

Opening odds for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson: +400 Tyler Reddick: +600 Denny Hamlin: +650 William Byron: +700 Ryan Blaney: +850 Martin Truex Jr.: +1000 Christopher Bell: +1200 Ross Chastain: +1400 Chase Elliott: +1400 Ty Gibbs: +1600 Bubba Wallace: +1600 Kyle Busch: +1800 Joey Logano: +2000 Alex Bowman: +2200 Chris Buescher: +2800 Brad Keselowski: +2800 Noah Gragson: +6000 Erik Jones: +8000 Daniel Suarez: +8000 Austin Hill: +10000 John Hunter Nemechek: +15000 Michael McDowell: +20000 Josh Berry: +20000 Jimmie Johnson: +20000 Corey LaJoie: +20000 Carson Hocevar: +20000 Austin Dillon: +20000 Austin Cindric: +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000 Zane Smith: +30000 Todd Gilliland: +30000 Ryan Preece: +30000 Harrison Burton: +50000 Justin Haley: +80000 Ty Dillon: +100000 Kaz Grala: +100000 Daniel Hemric: +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Texas spring race can be viewed on FS1 and PRN.

