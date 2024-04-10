NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 marks the ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag drops at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Apr. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track comprises 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4 and five degrees in straightaways.
The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1997 and hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series.
A total of 38 drivers will contest over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 20th annual event hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, as per the odds table, at +400, to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Texas spring race in 2021.
Tyler Reddick, who won the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in 2022, has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the race. Reddick is followed by Denny Hamlin at +650 odds, three-time winner of the season William Byron at +700 and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney at +850 in the top-five odds.
The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has the sixth-highest odds at +1000.
Opening odds for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway
Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: +400
- Tyler Reddick: +600
- Denny Hamlin: +650
- William Byron: +700
- Ryan Blaney: +850
- Martin Truex Jr.: +1000
- Christopher Bell: +1200
- Ross Chastain: +1400
- Chase Elliott: +1400
- Ty Gibbs: +1600
- Bubba Wallace: +1600
- Kyle Busch: +1800
- Joey Logano: +2000
- Alex Bowman: +2200
- Chris Buescher: +2800
- Brad Keselowski: +2800
- Noah Gragson: +6000
- Erik Jones: +8000
- Daniel Suarez: +8000
- Austin Hill: +10000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +15000
- Michael McDowell: +20000
- Josh Berry: +20000
- Jimmie Johnson: +20000
- Corey LaJoie: +20000
- Carson Hocevar: +20000
- Austin Dillon: +20000
- Austin Cindric: +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000
- Zane Smith: +30000
- Todd Gilliland: +30000
- Ryan Preece: +30000
- Harrison Burton: +50000
- Justin Haley: +80000
- Ty Dillon: +100000
- Kaz Grala: +100000
- Daniel Hemric: +100000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Texas spring race can be viewed on FS1 and PRN.
Poll : Who has most NASCAR wins at Texas spring race?
Kevin Harvick
Jimmie Johnson
1 votes