NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2024 23:59 IST
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 marks the ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag drops at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Apr. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track comprises 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4 and five degrees in straightaways.

The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1997 and hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

A total of 38 drivers will contest over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 20th annual event hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, as per the odds table, at +400, to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Texas spring race in 2021.

Tyler Reddick, who won the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in 2022, has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the race. Reddick is followed by Denny Hamlin at +650 odds, three-time winner of the season William Byron at +700 and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney at +850 in the top-five odds.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has the sixth-highest odds at +1000.

Opening odds for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +400
  2. Tyler Reddick: +600
  3. Denny Hamlin: +650
  4. William Byron: +700
  5. Ryan Blaney: +850
  6. Martin Truex Jr.: +1000
  7. Christopher Bell: +1200
  8. Ross Chastain: +1400
  9. Chase Elliott: +1400
  10. Ty Gibbs: +1600
  11. Bubba Wallace: +1600
  12. Kyle Busch: +1800
  13. Joey Logano: +2000
  14. Alex Bowman: +2200
  15. Chris Buescher: +2800
  16. Brad Keselowski: +2800
  17. Noah Gragson: +6000
  18. Erik Jones: +8000
  19. Daniel Suarez: +8000
  20. Austin Hill: +10000
  21. John Hunter Nemechek: +15000
  22. Michael McDowell: +20000
  23. Josh Berry: +20000
  24. Jimmie Johnson: +20000
  25. Corey LaJoie: +20000
  26. Carson Hocevar: +20000
  27. Austin Dillon: +20000
  28. Austin Cindric: +20000
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000
  30. Zane Smith: +30000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +30000
  32. Ryan Preece: +30000
  33. Harrison Burton: +50000
  34. Justin Haley: +80000
  35. Ty Dillon: +100000
  36. Kaz Grala: +100000
  37. Daniel Hemric: +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Texas spring race can be viewed on FS1 and PRN.

Poll : Who has most NASCAR wins at Texas spring race?

Kevin Harvick

Jimmie Johnson

1 votes

Edited by Yash Soni
