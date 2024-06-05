NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the 16th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 9, at the Sonoma Raceway.

The 1.99-mile-long road course comprises 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change. The Sonoma Raceway began hosting NASCAR races in 1989. It hosts the GT World Challenge America, Ferrari Challenge North America, Trans Am West Coast Championship, ARCA Menards Series West, and NASCAR’s two national series: the Cup and the Xfinity.

A total of 38 drivers will contest over 110 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 35th annual event hosted by the Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Sonoma Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite, per the odds table, at 11-2, to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this week, according to NASCAR.com. Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the event and has won four times at Sonoma.

Four drivers, William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell, tied for the second-highest odds at 15-2 to win the road course race. They are followed by Tyler Reddick at 17-2, Chase Elliott at 17-2, AJ Allmendinger at 13-1, Michael McDowell at 14-1, and Chris Buescher at 14-1 in the top-five odds.

Daniel Suarez, who won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in 2022, is coming to this weekend with the seventh-highest odds at 22-1. Suarez has yet to claim a victory this season.

Opening odds for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr.: 11-2 William Byron: 15-2 Ty Gibbs: 15-2 Kyle Larson: 15-2 Christopher Bell: 15-2 Tyler Reddick 17-2 Chase Elliott: 17-2 AJ Allmendinger: 13-1 Michael McDowell: 14-1 Chris Buescher: 14-1 Denny Hamlin: 20-1 Ross Chastain: 22-1 Daniel Suarez: 22-1 Austin Cindric: 22-1 Will Brown: 28-1 Ryan Blaney: 28-1 Kyle Busch: 28-1 Joey Logano: 45-1 Alex Bowman: 45-1 Cam Waters: 65-1 Todd Gilliland: 100-1 Justin Haley: 100-1 Chase Briscoe: 100-1 Carson Hocevar: 100-1 Brad Keselowski: 100-1 Bubba Wallace: 200-1 Austin Dillon: 300-1 Noah Gragson: 400-1 John Hunter Nemechek: 400-1 Corey LaJoie: 400-1 Zane Smith: 500-1 Ryan Preece: 500-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 500-1 Kaz Grala: 500-1 Josh Berry: 500-1 Harrison Burton: 5000-1 Erik Jones: 500-1 Daniel Hemric: 500-1

The live broadcast of the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 can be watched on FOX and PRN.