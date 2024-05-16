NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the All-Star Race and All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 16, 2024 21:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is ready to host the All-Star Race this weekend. The second exhibition race of the 2024 season begins at 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 19, in a 125-mile action-packed contest.

Located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the North Wilkesboro Speedway boasts a short oval track on the schedule, which is 0.625 miles. NASCAR returned to the track for the first time since 1996 and features 13 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights.

Apart from making solo appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the North Wilkesboro track will also host the Truck Series races this weekend.

The All-Star Race will feature 20 drivers. The practice will open this race weekend on Friday at 4:35 pm ET, followed by the All-Star Open qualifying session at 5:40 pm ET, and the pit crew qualifying session will go down to mark the end of the day on the track.

All-Star Heat 1 and Heat 2 will be held on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday night’s All-Star Race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 All-Star Race and Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the All-Star Race and Open this weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 All-Star Race:

  1. #5 - Kevin Harvick (replacing Kyle Larson)
  2. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  3. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  4. #34 - Michael McDowell
  5. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #1 - Ross Chastain
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  14. #24 - William Byron
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

All-Star Open qualifying order:

  1. #66 - Timmy Hill
  2. #71 - Zane Smith
  3. #15 - Kaz Grala
  4. #21 - Harrison Burton
  5. #51 - Justin Haley
  6. #3 - Austin Dillon
  7. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  8. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  9. #41 - Ryan Preece
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  12. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  13. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  14. #4 - Josh Berry
  15. #2 - Austin Cindric
  16. #10 - Noah Gragson
  17. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  18. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #48 - Alex Bowman
  20. #54 - Ty Gibbs

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

