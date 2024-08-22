NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is ready to host the 66th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 25th race of the 2024 season begins at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 24, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway boasts a 2.5-mile superspeedway. The track hosted the first Cup race in 1959 and had 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval.

Apart from making its second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Daytona International Speedway will host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying session will open this race weekend on Friday, August 23, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network to determine the starting positions for Saturday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver Joey Gase running the first lap and last week winner Tyler Reddick running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400:

Driver – Metric Score

  1. Joey Gase - 42.400
  2. BJ McLeod - 41.350
  3. Austin Hill - 40.650
  4. Parker Retzlaff - 39.950
  5. Shane Van Gisbergen - 35.450
  6. John Hunter Nemechek - 31.100
  7. Corey LaJoie - 30.300
  8. Todd Gilliland - 28.950
  9. Cody Ware - 28.350
  10. Chase Briscoe - 26.000
  11. Austin Cindric - 25.050
  12. Joey Logano - 24.150
  13. Harrison Burton - 24.050
  14. Daniel Hemric - 23.200
  15. Josh Berry - 22.800
  16. Austin Dillon - 22.550
  17. Michael McDowell - 22.300
  18. Justin Haley - 21.900
  19. Christopher Bell - 20.550
  20. Bubba Wallace - 20.450
  21. Erik Jones - 20.400
  22. Kyle Larson - 19.950
  23. Ryan Preece - 19.600
  24. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 19.600
  25. Noah Gragson - 19.350
  26. Zane Smith - 18.550
  27. Ross Chastain - 18.550
  28. Alex Bowman - 17.800
  29. Carson Hocevar - 16.150
  30. Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.950
  31. Ryan Blaney - 13.600
  32. Daniel Suarez - 12.300
  33. Chase Elliott - 10.500
  34. Denny Hamlin - 8.900
  35. Kyle Busch - 8.850
  36. Chris Buescher - 8.850
  37. Brad Keselowski - 7.000
  38. Ty Gibbs - 5.300
  39. William Byron - 4.900
  40. Tyler Reddick - 1.900

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on NBC Sports.

हिन्दी