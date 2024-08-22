NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is ready to host the 66th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 25th race of the 2024 season begins at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 24, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway boasts a 2.5-mile superspeedway. The track hosted the first Cup race in 1959 and had 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval.

Apart from making its second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Daytona International Speedway will host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying session will open this race weekend on Friday, August 23, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network to determine the starting positions for Saturday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver Joey Gase running the first lap and last week winner Tyler Reddick running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400:

Driver – Metric Score

Joey Gase - 42.400 BJ McLeod - 41.350 Austin Hill - 40.650 Parker Retzlaff - 39.950 Shane Van Gisbergen - 35.450 John Hunter Nemechek - 31.100 Corey LaJoie - 30.300 Todd Gilliland - 28.950 Cody Ware - 28.350 Chase Briscoe - 26.000 Austin Cindric - 25.050 Joey Logano - 24.150 Harrison Burton - 24.050 Daniel Hemric - 23.200 Josh Berry - 22.800 Austin Dillon - 22.550 Michael McDowell - 22.300 Justin Haley - 21.900 Christopher Bell - 20.550 Bubba Wallace - 20.450 Erik Jones - 20.400 Kyle Larson - 19.950 Ryan Preece - 19.600 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 19.600 Noah Gragson - 19.350 Zane Smith - 18.550 Ross Chastain - 18.550 Alex Bowman - 17.800 Carson Hocevar - 16.150 Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.950 Ryan Blaney - 13.600 Daniel Suarez - 12.300 Chase Elliott - 10.500 Denny Hamlin - 8.900 Kyle Busch - 8.850 Chris Buescher - 8.850 Brad Keselowski - 7.000 Ty Gibbs - 5.300 William Byron - 4.900 Tyler Reddick - 1.900

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on NBC Sports.

