NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is ready to host the 66th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 25th race of the 2024 season begins at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 24, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway boasts a 2.5-mile superspeedway. The track hosted the first Cup race in 1959 and had 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval.
Apart from making its second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Daytona International Speedway will host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying session will open this race weekend on Friday, August 23, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network to determine the starting positions for Saturday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver Joey Gase running the first lap and last week winner Tyler Reddick running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400:
Driver – Metric Score
- Joey Gase - 42.400
- BJ McLeod - 41.350
- Austin Hill - 40.650
- Parker Retzlaff - 39.950
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 35.450
- John Hunter Nemechek - 31.100
- Corey LaJoie - 30.300
- Todd Gilliland - 28.950
- Cody Ware - 28.350
- Chase Briscoe - 26.000
- Austin Cindric - 25.050
- Joey Logano - 24.150
- Harrison Burton - 24.050
- Daniel Hemric - 23.200
- Josh Berry - 22.800
- Austin Dillon - 22.550
- Michael McDowell - 22.300
- Justin Haley - 21.900
- Christopher Bell - 20.550
- Bubba Wallace - 20.450
- Erik Jones - 20.400
- Kyle Larson - 19.950
- Ryan Preece - 19.600
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 19.600
- Noah Gragson - 19.350
- Zane Smith - 18.550
- Ross Chastain - 18.550
- Alex Bowman - 17.800
- Carson Hocevar - 16.150
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.950
- Ryan Blaney - 13.600
- Daniel Suarez - 12.300
- Chase Elliott - 10.500
- Denny Hamlin - 8.900
- Kyle Busch - 8.850
- Chris Buescher - 8.850
- Brad Keselowski - 7.000
- Ty Gibbs - 5.300
- William Byron - 4.900
- Tyler Reddick - 1.900
Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on NBC Sports.