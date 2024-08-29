NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 75th annual Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The 26th race of the 2024 season begins at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts a 1.366-mile-long track. The track hosted the first Southern 500 in 1950 and had 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. With 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making its second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Darlington Raceway will host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.
Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice session will open this race weekend on Saturday, August 31, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 1:20 pm ET on USA Network to determine the starting positions for the final race of the regular season.
Qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend at the Darlington Raceway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Shane van Gisbergen leading Group A and Timmy Hill leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.600
- Daniel Suarez - 31.800
- Ryan Preece - 30.450
- Denny Hamlin - 27.800
- Austin Dillon - 26.850
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 25.750
- Chase Elliott - 24.450
- Erik Jones - 21.600
- John Hunter Nemechek - 19.250
- Zane Smith - 18.500
- Harrison Burton - 17.850
- William Byron - 16.900
- Ross Chastain - 16.150
- Tyler Reddick - 15.450
- Kyle Larson - 14.450
- Chris Buescher - 12.150
- Brad Keselowski - 9.150
- Bubba Wallace - 8.600
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Timmy Hill - 42.050
- Corey LaJoie - 32.850
- Noah Gragson - 30.950
- Kaz Grala - 30.000
- Justin Haley - 27.700
- Michael McDowell - 25.850
- Josh Berry - 24.800
- Joey Logano - 22.850
- Todd Gilliland - 21.100
- Austin Cindric - 18.850
- Ryan Blaney - 18.450
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 16.950
- Daniel Hemric - 16.700
- Alex Bowman - 15.650
- Chase Briscoe - 15.250
- Carson Hocevar - 12.450
- Kyle Busch - 9.600
- Christopher Bell - 9.150
- Ty Gibbs - 6.600
Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on NBC Sports on USA Network.