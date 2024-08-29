NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 75th annual Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The 26th race of the 2024 season begins at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts a 1.366-mile-long track. The track hosted the first Southern 500 in 1950 and had 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. With 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making its second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Darlington Raceway will host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice session will open this race weekend on Saturday, August 31, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 1:20 pm ET on USA Network to determine the starting positions for the final race of the regular season.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend at the Darlington Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Shane van Gisbergen leading Group A and Timmy Hill leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.600 Daniel Suarez - 31.800 Ryan Preece - 30.450 Denny Hamlin - 27.800 Austin Dillon - 26.850 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 25.750 Chase Elliott - 24.450 Erik Jones - 21.600 John Hunter Nemechek - 19.250 Zane Smith - 18.500 Harrison Burton - 17.850 William Byron - 16.900 Ross Chastain - 16.150 Tyler Reddick - 15.450 Kyle Larson - 14.450 Chris Buescher - 12.150 Brad Keselowski - 9.150 Bubba Wallace - 8.600

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Timmy Hill - 42.050 Corey LaJoie - 32.850 Noah Gragson - 30.950 Kaz Grala - 30.000 Justin Haley - 27.700 Michael McDowell - 25.850 Josh Berry - 24.800 Joey Logano - 22.850 Todd Gilliland - 21.100 Austin Cindric - 18.850 Ryan Blaney - 18.450 Martin Truex, Jr. - 16.950 Daniel Hemric - 16.700 Alex Bowman - 15.650 Chase Briscoe - 15.250 Carson Hocevar - 12.450 Kyle Busch - 9.600 Christopher Bell - 9.150 Ty Gibbs - 6.600

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on NBC Sports on USA Network.

