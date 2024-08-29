NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2024 12:08 GMT
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 75th annual Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The 26th race of the 2024 season begins at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts a 1.366-mile-long track. The track hosted the first Southern 500 in 1950 and had 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. With 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

also-read-trending Trending

Apart from making its second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Darlington Raceway will host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice session will open this race weekend on Saturday, August 31, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 1:20 pm ET on USA Network to determine the starting positions for the final race of the regular season.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend at the Darlington Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Shane van Gisbergen leading Group A and Timmy Hill leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.600
  2. Daniel Suarez - 31.800
  3. Ryan Preece - 30.450
  4. Denny Hamlin - 27.800
  5. Austin Dillon - 26.850
  6. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 25.750
  7. Chase Elliott - 24.450
  8. Erik Jones - 21.600
  9. John Hunter Nemechek - 19.250
  10. Zane Smith - 18.500
  11. Harrison Burton - 17.850
  12. William Byron - 16.900
  13. Ross Chastain - 16.150
  14. Tyler Reddick - 15.450
  15. Kyle Larson - 14.450
  16. Chris Buescher - 12.150
  17. Brad Keselowski - 9.150
  18. Bubba Wallace - 8.600

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Timmy Hill - 42.050
  2. Corey LaJoie - 32.850
  3. Noah Gragson - 30.950
  4. Kaz Grala - 30.000
  5. Justin Haley - 27.700
  6. Michael McDowell - 25.850
  7. Josh Berry - 24.800
  8. Joey Logano - 22.850
  9. Todd Gilliland - 21.100
  10. Austin Cindric - 18.850
  11. Ryan Blaney - 18.450
  12. Martin Truex, Jr. - 16.950
  13. Daniel Hemric - 16.700
  14. Alex Bowman - 15.650
  15. Chase Briscoe - 15.250
  16. Carson Hocevar - 12.450
  17. Kyle Busch - 9.600
  18. Christopher Bell - 9.150
  19. Ty Gibbs - 6.600

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on NBC Sports on USA Network.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी