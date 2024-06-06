NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Raceway is ready to host the 35th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The 16th race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 9, in a 218.9-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Sonoma, California, the Sonoma Raceway boasts a road course that is 1.99- miles -long. The track opened in 1989 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Apart from making its only appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Sonoma track will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, Friday’s practice sessions will open this race weekend at 5:05 pm ET and the qualifying session on Saturday at 6 pm ET on FS2, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Will Brown leading Group A and Cam Waters leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Will Brown - 41.700 Kaz Grala - 36.900 Harrison Burton - 32.200 Ryan Preece - 28.700 Josh Berry - 27.400 Zane Smith - 25.550 Erik Jones - 23.400 Daniel Hemric - 22.700 Michael McDowell - 22.400 Todd Gilliland - 19.900 Bubba Wallace - 18.650 Ryan Blaney - 16.500 Austin Dillon - 15.750 Chris Buescher - 13.250 William Byron - 12.400 Ty Gibbs - 9.750 Joey Logano - 8.700 Austin Cindric - 6.950 Tyler Reddick - 5.150

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Cam Waters - 41.000 AJ Allmendinger - 35.450 Corey LaJoie - 31.850 John Hunter Nemechek - 27.550 Kyle Busch - 26.450 Noah Gragson - 23.550 Alex Bowman - 22.750 Daniel Suarez - 22.500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.150 Martin Truex Jr - 18.850 Justin Haley - 17.300 Chase Briscoe - 16.300 Carson Hocevar - 13.450 Ross Chastain - 12.700 Chase Elliott - 10.850 Kyle Larson - 9.100 Christopher Bell - 7.200 Brad Keselowski - 5.850 Denny Hamlin - 2.450

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Sonoma Raceway this weekend live on FOX and PRN.