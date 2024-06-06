NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
The Sonoma Raceway is ready to host the 35th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The 16th race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 9, in a 218.9-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Sonoma, California, the Sonoma Raceway boasts a road course that is 1.99- miles -long. The track opened in 1989 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Apart from making its only appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Sonoma track will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, Friday’s practice sessions will open this race weekend at 5:05 pm ET and the qualifying session on Saturday at 6 pm ET on FS2, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Will Brown leading Group A and Cam Waters leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Will Brown - 41.700
  2. Kaz Grala - 36.900
  3. Harrison Burton - 32.200
  4. Ryan Preece - 28.700
  5. Josh Berry - 27.400
  6. Zane Smith - 25.550
  7. Erik Jones - 23.400
  8. Daniel Hemric - 22.700
  9. Michael McDowell - 22.400
  10. Todd Gilliland - 19.900
  11. Bubba Wallace - 18.650
  12. Ryan Blaney - 16.500
  13. Austin Dillon - 15.750
  14. Chris Buescher - 13.250
  15. William Byron - 12.400
  16. Ty Gibbs - 9.750
  17. Joey Logano - 8.700
  18. Austin Cindric - 6.950
  19. Tyler Reddick - 5.150

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Cam Waters - 41.000
  2. AJ Allmendinger - 35.450
  3. Corey LaJoie - 31.850
  4. John Hunter Nemechek - 27.550
  5. Kyle Busch - 26.450
  6. Noah Gragson - 23.550
  7. Alex Bowman - 22.750
  8. Daniel Suarez - 22.500
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.150
  10. Martin Truex Jr - 18.850
  11. Justin Haley - 17.300
  12. Chase Briscoe - 16.300
  13. Carson Hocevar - 13.450
  14. Ross Chastain - 12.700
  15. Chase Elliott - 10.850
  16. Kyle Larson - 9.100
  17. Christopher Bell - 7.200
  18. Brad Keselowski - 5.850
  19. Denny Hamlin - 2.450

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Sonoma Raceway this weekend live on FOX and PRN.

हिन्दी