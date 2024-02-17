NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Final results for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Nick Sanchez, driver of the #2 Gainbridge Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag under cautioto win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 is finally done and dusted. The first race of the season started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 16, and lasted for two hours, 33 minutes, and eight seconds. It took place at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Rev Racing, Nick Sanchez went to victory lane in the Truck Series season opener at Daytona, scoring his first ever Truck Series win in a wild finish.

Nick Sanchez survived a nasty last-lap wreck that included a truck flipping over the field to finish in P1, but nearly everyone else on the track suffered some sort of damage. The 22-year-old led a total of 26 laps before winning the race.

On the last lap, Rajah Caruth hooks Jack Wood, who then hits the #17 truck of Taylor Gray. The #17 truck turned sharply sideways and flipped up in the air before landing upright on its wheels.

The massive crash on the final lap witnessed a record-breaking 12th caution, which froze the field and declared Sanchez as winner.

Meanwhile, Rajah Caruth claimed a P2 finish, followed by Corey Heim, Bret Holmes, and Spencer Boyd in the top five. Stefan Parsons, Matt Crafton, Timmy Hill, Bryan Dauzat and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Fresh from Florida 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  2. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #32 - Bret Holmes
  5. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  6. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  7. #88 - Matt Crafton
  8. #56 - Timmy Hill
  9. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  10. #19 - Christian Eckes
  11. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  12. #22 - Jason White
  13. #41 - Bayley Currey
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #98 - Ty Majeski
  16. #15 - Tanner Gray
  17. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #91 - Jack Wood
  19. #17 - Taylor Gray
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #43 - Daniel Dye
  22. #04 - Cory Roper
  23. #97 - Codie Rohrbaugh
  24. #5 - Dean Thompson
  25. #02 - Mason Massey
  26. #42 - Matt Mills
  27. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  28. #77 - Chase Purdy
  29. #45 - Johnny Sauter
  30. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  31. #27 - Keith McGee
  32. #33 - Lawless Alan
  33. #38 - Layne Riggs
  34. #13 - Jake Garcia
  35. #25 - Ty Dillon
  36. #46 - Thad Moffitt

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season on February 24, 2024.

