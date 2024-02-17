NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Final results for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 is finally done and dusted. The first race of the season started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 16, and lasted for two hours, 33 minutes, and eight seconds. It took place at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Rev Racing, Nick Sanchez went to victory lane in the Truck Series season opener at Daytona, scoring his first ever Truck Series win in a wild finish.

Nick Sanchez survived a nasty last-lap wreck that included a truck flipping over the field to finish in P1, but nearly everyone else on the track suffered some sort of damage. The 22-year-old led a total of 26 laps before winning the race.

On the last lap, Rajah Caruth hooks Jack Wood, who then hits the #17 truck of Taylor Gray. The #17 truck turned sharply sideways and flipped up in the air before landing upright on its wheels.

The massive crash on the final lap witnessed a record-breaking 12th caution, which froze the field and declared Sanchez as winner.

Meanwhile, Rajah Caruth claimed a P2 finish, followed by Corey Heim, Bret Holmes, and Spencer Boyd in the top five. Stefan Parsons, Matt Crafton, Timmy Hill, Bryan Dauzat and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Fresh from Florida 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

#2 - Nick Sanchez #71 - Rajah Caruth #11 - Corey Heim #32 - Bret Holmes #76 - Spencer Boyd #75 - Stefan Parsons #88 - Matt Crafton #56 - Timmy Hill #28 - Bryan Dauzat #19 - Christian Eckes #18 - Tyler Ankrum #22 - Jason White #41 - Bayley Currey #52 - Stewart Friesen #98 - Ty Majeski #15 - Tanner Gray #9 - Grant Enfinger #91 - Jack Wood #17 - Taylor Gray #7 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Daniel Dye #04 - Cory Roper #97 - Codie Rohrbaugh #5 - Dean Thompson #02 - Mason Massey #42 - Matt Mills #1 - Toni Breidinger #77 - Chase Purdy #45 - Johnny Sauter #99 - Ben Rhodes #27 - Keith McGee #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs #13 - Jake Garcia #25 - Ty Dillon #46 - Thad Moffitt

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season on February 24, 2024.