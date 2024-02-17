NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What does the points table look like after Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The results of the NASCAR Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 came down to late-race crashes once again as Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez emerged victorious after a wild wreck froze the field on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway

Sanchez survived multiple truck wrecks on the last lap to secure his first ever NASCAR Truck Series victory of his young career. A total of 12 trucks were involved in the wreck, which caused the record-breaking 12th caution of the night.

With the completion of season-opener Fresh from Florida 250, drivers received points based on their finishes in the two stages and final standings of the 250-mile race.

The victory at the Fresh from Florida 250 earned Nick Sanchez an interim spot in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.

With a P11 finish, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum took the lead in the points table by a point over Sanchez and four points over Christian Eckes.

Eckes is followed by Bret Holmes, Matt Crafton, Corey Heim, Ty Majeski, Rajah Caruth, Spencer Boyd, and Bayley Currey to round out the top-10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers’ standings after Fresh from Florida 250

Below is the updated list of drivers in the Truck Series standings after the first race of the season:

Tyler Ankrum – 43 Nick Sanchez - 42 Christian Eckes - 39 Bret Holmes - 38 Matt Crafton - 38 Corey Heim - 36 Ty Majeski - 36 Rajah Caruth - 35 Spencer Boyd - 32 Bayley Currey - 32 Stefan Parsons - 31 Timmy Hill - 29 Bryan Dauzat - 28 Jason M. White - 25 Taylor Gray - 24 Stewart Friesen - 23 Grant Enfinger - 23 Jack Wood - 23 Daniel Dye - 23 Tanner Gray - 21 Johnny Sauter - 1 Cory Roper - 15 Dean Thompson - 15 Codie Rohrbaugh - 14 Ben Rhodes - 13 Mason Massey - 12 Matt Mills - 11 Toni Breidinger - 10 Chase Purdy - 9 Keith McGee - 6 Lawless Alan - 5 Layne Riggs - 4 Jake Garcia - 3 Ty Dillon - 2 Thad Moffitt - 1

Watch 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24.