NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What does the points table look like after XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the fifth different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23.

In an action-packed truck race at COTA, Heim dominated the race leading the 31 laps and staying out front in overtime on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the COTA victory, Heim was awarded 50 points and gained the top spots in the points table. He moved from second to first place in the standings with 207 points, with one win and four top-five finishes.

After finishing P3 at Circuit of the Americas, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski gained 52 points and moved to second place in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 197 points.

With a P2 finish, Heim’s teammate Taylor Gray gained 41 points. He moved from seventh to fourth in the points table with 179 points.

Nick Sanchez, who won the season opener, finished 18th. He gained 29 points and moved to seventh place on the points table with 170 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after XPEL 225

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 XPEL 225:

Corey Heim - 207 Ty Majeski - 197 Tyler Ankrum - 196 Taylor Gray - 179 Rajah Caruth - 178 Christian Eckes - 177 Nick Sanchez - 170 Matt Crafton - 148 Grant Enfinger - 139 Tanner Gray - 121 Ben Rhodes - 120 Bret Holmes - 103 Stewart Friesen - 102 Jake Garcia - 101 Daniel Dye - 99 Bayley Currey - 97 Dean Thompson - 93 Timmy Hill - 86 Ty Dillon - 80 Chase Purdy - 75 Spencer Boyd - 69 Stefan Parsons - 68 Layne Riggs # - 61 Kaden Honeycutt - 58 Lawless Alan - 58 Jack Wood - 58 Mason Massey - 56 Matt Mills - 52 Conner Jones # - 49 Thad Moffitt # - 40 Jack Hawksworth - 39 Connor Zilisch - 38 Keith McGee - 37 Bryan Dauzat - 28 Jason White - 25 Mason Maggio - 21 Colby Howard - 20 Connor Mosack - 18 Johnny Sauter - 18 William Sawalich – 16

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Martinsville Speedway on April 5, 2024.