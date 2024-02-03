NASCAR 2024: Weather forecast for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday (February 4). The 0.25-mile-long asphalt oval track will mark the return of the Clash for the third time in a row.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the heat and practice sessions on Saturday and 23 of the will advance for the 150 laps main event on Sunday.

Weather forecast for 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

Saturday, February 3th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice: High 59°, Low 42°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 25% chance of rain.

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying: High 59°, Low 42°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 4th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum main race: High 59°, Low 43°, mostly cloudy, NE 10-15 mph, and 80% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2024 iteration of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Josh Williams #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.