NASCAR 2024: Weather forecast for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 03, 2024 18:00 IST
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday (February 4). The 0.25-mile-long asphalt oval track will mark the return of the Clash for the third time in a row.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the heat and practice sessions on Saturday and 23 of the will advance for the 150 laps main event on Sunday.

Weather forecast for 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

Saturday, February 3th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice: High 59°, Low 42°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 25% chance of rain.

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying: High 59°, Low 42°, mostly cloudy & breezy, N 10-15 mph, and a 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 4th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum main race: High 59°, Low 43°, mostly cloudy, NE 10-15 mph, and 80% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2024 iteration of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

