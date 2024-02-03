NASCAR 2024: Where to watch Clash at the Coliseum – Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to kick off this weekend with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The green flag will drop at 8:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Fans can enjoy the event on FOX and MRN.

Before the Clash, there will be a practice session, which will begin at 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 3, 2023, followed by four qualifying heat races which will begin at 8:30 pm ET. The practice and qualifying session can be enjoyed on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

36 drivers have entered for the event but only 23 drivers will take part in the 150 laps event at the 0.25-mile-long asphalt oval track, resulting in a 37.5-mile race.

It will be the third consecutive season that Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the Clash. The race also marks the 46th edition of the event.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt holds the record of winning most Busch Light Clash with six wins. Among active drivers, Denny Hamlin has won three times, while Joey Logano and Kyle Busch each have two victories.

Expand Tweet

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Clash at the Coliseum and will look to defend it on Sunday.

Where to watch 2024 NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here is the telecast and TV schedule for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Sunday, February 4, 2023

8:00 pm ET: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming for the Cup race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXsports.com.

FOX Sports holds the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the event, including practice and heat races. The lone practice session on February 3 will be broadcast on FS1 at 6:00 pm ET, while the four heat races will commence at 8:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s coverage kicks off at 6:30 pm ET on FOX with a “Last Chance Qualifying Race” before the main event at 8:00 p.m. ET.