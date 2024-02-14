NASCAR 2024: Where to watch Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway qualifying - Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin with the Daytona 500 one of the greatest race weekends of the season. This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.5-mile superspeedway will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since it started.

Last time around, an eventful weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. taking the checkered flag and making his direct spot in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach.

A total of 42 NASCAR Cup Series drivers have entered the mega event including seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. They will compete for 200 laps in 500 miles of thrilling racing.

Before Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Wednesday, February 14 at 8:15 pm ET. Each participating driver will run one timed lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The top 10 drivers with the fastest qualifying time in Round 1 will advance to Round 2 to battle for the pole.

Then, the two fastest qualifying drivers will lock themselves on the front row for The Great American Race on Sunday. The rest of the grid for the race will be set by two duel sessions on Thursday.

Where to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway

See below for the telecast schedule for Daytona 500 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

8:15 pm ET: Daytona 500 qualifying race

The qualifying race for Daytona weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the first points-paying race of the season on YouTube TV at 6:45 am IST on Thursday. While TSN and Viaplay will stream the live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 8:15 pm ET and 1:15 am GMT, respectively. In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 3:15 am ET.

Don't forget to catch the thrilling opening weekend of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season from Wednesday to Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.