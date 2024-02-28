NASCAR 2024: Where to watch Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway qualifying: Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the superspeedway at Atlanta Motor Speedway to the asphalt intermediate at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Pennzoil 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Atlanta, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Las Vegas in the eventful Pennzoil 400.

Expand Tweet

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 267 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the third race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the third race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Expand Tweet

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Pennzoil 400.

Where to watch the 2024 Pennzoil 400 qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Pennzoil 400 qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 2, 2024

2:50 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 qualifying race

The qualifying race for Las Vegas weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States and radio coverage can be enjoyed on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying race on YouTube TV at 1:20 am ET IST on Sunday. TSN and Viaplay will stream the live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 2:50 pm ET and 7:50 pm GMT, respectively. In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:50 pm ET.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table after the Ambetter Health 400?

After securing P3 in a three-wide finish during last weekend’s Ambetter Health 400, Kyle Busch gained the top spot in the points table with 77 points. Hendrick Motorsports driver and Daytona 500 winner William Byron stands second with 76 points. He finished P17 last week.

Byron is followed by Austin Cindric with 76 points, Bubba Wallace Jr. with 74 points, and Ryan Blaney with 69 points to complete the top five.