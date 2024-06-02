NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 13:46 GMT
Thirteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Shane van Gisberegen became the 11th different winner of the season after winning the Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 1.

In a thrilling road course race, van Gisbergen led the final four laps and crossed the finish line in P1 without any challenge.

After securing the win at Portland, SVG was awarded 46 points and moved to 14th place in the Xfinity Serie points standings with 303 points.

With a P6 finish, Cole Custer gained 42 points and moved to the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has an 18-point lead over Austin Hill with 475 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 19th in the Pacific Office Automation 147, gained 18 points, and moved to fifth place in the points standings with 402 points.

Sam Mayer, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 28th. He gained 11 points and is 12th on the points table with 305 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

  1. Cole Custer - 475
  2. Austin Hill - 457
  3. Chandler Smith - 457
  4. Justin Allgaier - 452
  5. Jesse Love - 402
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 380
  7. Riley Herbst - 378
  8. Sheldon Creed - 354
  9. Parker Kligerman - 342
  10. Sammy Smith - 328
  11. Ryan Sieg - 308
  12. Sam Mayer - 305
  13. Brandon Jones - 305
  14. Shane van Gisbergen - 303
  15. Anthony Alfredo - 296
  16. Parker Retzlaff - 242
  17. Brennan Poole - 240
  18. Josh Williams - 219
  19. Aric Almirola - 202
  20. Jeremy Clements - 197
  21. Leland Honeyman - 195
  22. Kyle Weatherman - 188
  23. Jeb Burton - 176
  24. Ryan Ellis - 171
  25. Ryan Truex - 163
  26. Kyle Sieg - 157
  27. Blaine Perkins - 146
  28. Hailie Deegan - 143
  29. Josh Bilicki - 118
  30. Matt DiBenedetto - 115
  31. Garrett Smithley - 113
  32. Carson Kvapil - 93
  33. Dawson Cram - 91
  34. BJ Mcleod - 69
  35. Patrick Emerling - 64
  36. JJ Yeley - 61
  37. Joey Gase - 53
  38. Austin Green - 52
  39. David Starr - 46
  40. Sage Karam - 45
  41. Nick Leitz - 41
  42. Jordan Anderson - 40
  43. Ed Jones - 35
  44. Bubba Pollard - 31
  45. Logan Bearden - 31

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Portland International Raceway next Saturday (June 8).

