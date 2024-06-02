NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Shane van Gisberegen became the 11th different winner of the season after winning the Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 1.

In a thrilling road course race, van Gisbergen led the final four laps and crossed the finish line in P1 without any challenge.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After securing the win at Portland, SVG was awarded 46 points and moved to 14th place in the Xfinity Serie points standings with 303 points.

With a P6 finish, Cole Custer gained 42 points and moved to the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has an 18-point lead over Austin Hill with 475 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 19th in the Pacific Office Automation 147, gained 18 points, and moved to fifth place in the points standings with 402 points.

Expand Tweet

Sam Mayer, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 28th. He gained 11 points and is 12th on the points table with 305 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Cole Custer - 475 Austin Hill - 457 Chandler Smith - 457 Justin Allgaier - 452 Jesse Love - 402 AJ Allmendinger - 380 Riley Herbst - 378 Sheldon Creed - 354 Parker Kligerman - 342 Sammy Smith - 328 Ryan Sieg - 308 Sam Mayer - 305 Brandon Jones - 305 Shane van Gisbergen - 303 Anthony Alfredo - 296 Parker Retzlaff - 242 Brennan Poole - 240 Josh Williams - 219 Aric Almirola - 202 Jeremy Clements - 197 Leland Honeyman - 195 Kyle Weatherman - 188 Jeb Burton - 176 Ryan Ellis - 171 Ryan Truex - 163 Kyle Sieg - 157 Blaine Perkins - 146 Hailie Deegan - 143 Josh Bilicki - 118 Matt DiBenedetto - 115 Garrett Smithley - 113 Carson Kvapil - 93 Dawson Cram - 91 BJ Mcleod - 69 Patrick Emerling - 64 JJ Yeley - 61 Joey Gase - 53 Austin Green - 52 David Starr - 46 Sage Karam - 45 Nick Leitz - 41 Jordan Anderson - 40 Ed Jones - 35 Bubba Pollard - 31 Logan Bearden - 31

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Portland International Raceway next Saturday (June 8).