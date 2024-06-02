NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Shane van Gisberegen became the 11th different winner of the season after winning the Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 1.
In a thrilling road course race, van Gisbergen led the final four laps and crossed the finish line in P1 without any challenge.
After securing the win at Portland, SVG was awarded 46 points and moved to 14th place in the Xfinity Serie points standings with 303 points.
With a P6 finish, Cole Custer gained 42 points and moved to the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has an 18-point lead over Austin Hill with 475 points.
Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 19th in the Pacific Office Automation 147, gained 18 points, and moved to fifth place in the points standings with 402 points.
Sam Mayer, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 28th. He gained 11 points and is 12th on the points table with 305 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:
- Cole Custer - 475
- Austin Hill - 457
- Chandler Smith - 457
- Justin Allgaier - 452
- Jesse Love - 402
- AJ Allmendinger - 380
- Riley Herbst - 378
- Sheldon Creed - 354
- Parker Kligerman - 342
- Sammy Smith - 328
- Ryan Sieg - 308
- Sam Mayer - 305
- Brandon Jones - 305
- Shane van Gisbergen - 303
- Anthony Alfredo - 296
- Parker Retzlaff - 242
- Brennan Poole - 240
- Josh Williams - 219
- Aric Almirola - 202
- Jeremy Clements - 197
- Leland Honeyman - 195
- Kyle Weatherman - 188
- Jeb Burton - 176
- Ryan Ellis - 171
- Ryan Truex - 163
- Kyle Sieg - 157
- Blaine Perkins - 146
- Hailie Deegan - 143
- Josh Bilicki - 118
- Matt DiBenedetto - 115
- Garrett Smithley - 113
- Carson Kvapil - 93
- Dawson Cram - 91
- BJ Mcleod - 69
- Patrick Emerling - 64
- JJ Yeley - 61
- Joey Gase - 53
- Austin Green - 52
- David Starr - 46
- Sage Karam - 45
- Nick Leitz - 41
- Jordan Anderson - 40
- Ed Jones - 35
- Bubba Pollard - 31
- Logan Bearden - 31
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Portland International Raceway next Saturday (June 8).