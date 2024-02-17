NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 17, 2024 19:03 IST
Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR's United Rentals 300 this weekend. The first race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, Feb. 16, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.5 miles in length Daytona International Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the track boasts a tri-oval track.

The United Rentals 300 will feature 38 of 44 entries. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the season-opening main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with Brennan Poole running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 United Rentals 300:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. #44 - Brennan Poole
  2. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #53 - Joey Gase
  4. #14 - Daniel Suarez(i)
  5. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  6. #74 - Stanton Barrett
  7. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  8. #66 - David Starr
  9. #4 Dawson Cram
  10. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  11. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  12. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  13. #78 - BJ McLeod
  14. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  15. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  18. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  19. #19 - Ryan Truex
  20. #36 - Natalie Decker
  21. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  24. #10 - Daniel Dye(i)
  25. #98 - Riley Herbst
  26. #11 - Josh Williams
  27. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  28. #8 - Sammy Smith
  29. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  30. #26 - Sage Karam
  31. #00 - Cole Custer
  32. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  33. #9 - Brandon Jones
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #1 - Sam Maver
  36. #15 - Hailie Deegan #
  37. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  38. #21 - Austin Hill
  39. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  40. #2 - Jesse Love
  41. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  42. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  43. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  44. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek(i)

Watch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17 live on FS1 and MRN.

