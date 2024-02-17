NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway?

Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR's United Rentals 300 this weekend. The first race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, Feb. 16, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.5 miles in length Daytona International Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the track boasts a tri-oval track.

The United Rentals 300 will feature 38 of 44 entries. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the season-opening main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with Brennan Poole running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 United Rentals 300:

Order - Driver – Metric score

#44 - Brennan Poole #29 - Blaine Perkins #53 - Joey Gase #14 - Daniel Suarez(i) #92 - Josh Bilicki #74 - Stanton Barrett #5 - Anthony Alfredo #66 - David Starr #4 Dawson Cram #43 - Ryan Ellis #38 - CJ McLaughlin #28 - Kyle Sieg #78 - BJ McLeod #42 - Leland Honeyman #45 - Caesar Bacarella #51 - Jeremy Clements #07 - Patrick Emerling #35 - Frankie Muniz #19 - Ryan Truex #36 - Natalie Decker #91 - Kyle Weatherman #27 - Jeb Burton #6 - Garrett Smithley #10 - Daniel Dye(i) #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Josh Williams #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #8 - Sammy Smith #18 - Sheldon Creed #26 - Sage Karam #00 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #9 - Brandon Jones #81 - Chandler Smith #1 - Sam Maver #15 - Hailie Deegan # #48 - Parker Kligerman #21 - Austin Hill #16 - AJ Allmendinger #2 - Jesse Love #32 - Jordan Anderson #31 - Parker Retzlaff #39 - Ryan Sieg #20 - John Hunter Nemechek(i)

Watch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17 live on FS1 and MRN.