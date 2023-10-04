NASCAR adds new track to 2024 Cup Series schedule, complete roster to be out soon

NASCAR's Cup Series is set to get a new race track at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2024, as announced by NASCAR. While Xfinity and Truck Series previously raced at the track from 2009 to 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of races in 2020.

This 0.875-mile track, located around 30 miles east of Des Moines, was designed by former motorsports driver Rusty Wallace and opened in 2006. It initially hosted an IndyCar race in 2007 before becoming a venue for lower-tier series in 2009.

After experiencing financial difficulties in the early 2010s, Stock car racing acquired the track in 2013 but did not include a Cup Series race in its schedule until now. Iowa Speedway, owned by NASCAR since 2013, will finally host the top-tier Cup Series event, located approximately 40 miles east of Des Moines.

In recent years, the track primarily hosted IndyCar races and motorsports developmental ARCA series. The seating capacity is around 25,000, with the possibility of temporary seating additions to accommodate more fans.

The June 14-16 race weekend at Iowa Speedway will replace the California Speedway on the schedule. Stock car racing had previously considered converting the 2-mile Fontana track into a short track but had not initiated construction, retaining some land for parking.

We are thrilled for our debut at Iowa Speedway after 76 years, says NASCAR's senior vice president Ben Kennedy

The decision to move to Iowa materialized after talks with promoters of the Formula 1 race in Montreal did not result in a 2024 race weekend deal. According to NASCAR.com, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing development and strategy said:

"We’re excited to be heading to Iowa Speedway, the first time in what will be the 76-year history that we’ve had a (Cup) race at Iowa Speedway, and the first time in a long time that we’ve had a (Cup) race in the state of Iowa, so we’re excited to get there."

We talk a lot about the racing product and what that looks like, and we hear from a lot of our fans who would like to see more short tracks. And then we also hear how good intermediate racing is with this Next Gen car. And I think Iowa in a lot of ways shows both the short track as well as an intermediate race track in the way that it races. I’m so excited to see it on the schedule.”

NASCAR is soon expected to unveil its complete Cup Series schedule. The recent announcement of a race in Iowa adds to the news that Bristol's spring race will take place on concrete rather than dirt, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race will return to the Brickyard 400 format after a three-year stint on the track's road course.

While there was enthusiasm within the NASCAR industry about the possibility of racing in Montreal, those prospects have waned, leading to Iowa being chosen as the next best option for a new addition to the 2024 schedule. Unfortunately, the Next Gen car doesn't perform optimally on short tracks, but there may be room for adjustments before the race arrives next year.