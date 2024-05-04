NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Kansas Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling Wurth 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas City for another thriller, the AdventHealth 400.

The 12th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Kansas Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Live action of the Kansas spring race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the AdventHealth 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Kansas.

In 2024, the Cup Series race in Kansas boasts a prize pool of $7,894,315, while the Truck Series race will reward the winner with $770,294.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Kansas across the Cup and Truck Series:

“Purses for Kansas weekend, incl all payouts, all positions, year-end pts fund contribution, contingency fees, etc.; for Cup, incl per-race and historical charter performance payouts: Cup: $7,894,315 Truck: $770,294”

AdventHealth 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Kansas Speedway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the AdventHealth 400 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Kansas spring race winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,894,315, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000 to $700,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 5 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 12th race can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.

List of AdventHealth 400 winners

2011: Brad Keselowski 2012: Denny Hamlin 2013: Matt Kenseth 2014: Jeff Gordon 2015: Jimmie Johnson 2016: Kyle Busch 2017: Martin Truex Jr. 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Brad Keselowski 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: Kyle Busch* 2022: Kurt Busch 2023: Denny Hamlin