NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the concrete oval of Dover Motor Speedway to the asphalt oval of Kansas Speedway this weekend for the 2024 AdventHealth 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Dover, Delaware, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Kansas City at the AdventHealth 400.

A total of 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 267 laps and 400.5 miles of thrilling racing at the Kansas Speedway.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Cup Series practice session will kick off the weekend, followed by Cup qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the 12th race of the season.

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s AdventHealth 400.

Where to watch the 2024 AdventHealth 400 qualifying at Kansas Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for AdventHealth 400 qualifying at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 4, 2024

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race at Kansas are:

USA

The qualifying race for the Kansas weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 10:50 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:50 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can catch live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 3:20 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12:50 am GMT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 after the Wurth 400?

After finishing P2 during last weekend’s Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 410 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is second with 395 points, followed by Chase Elliott with 377 points, Denny Hamlin with 361 points, and Tyler Reddick with 354 points to complete the top 5.