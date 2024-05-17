NASCAR All-Star Race Prize Money: How much will the winner make at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling Goodyear 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, for another thriller, the All-Star Race.
The second exhibition race of the season is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 200-lap race at the 0.625-mile-long short oval track.
Live action of the event can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.
What is the All-Star Race prize money for 2024?
All participating drivers across NASCAR's two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in North Wilkesboro.
In 2024, the All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, boasts a prize pool of $3,784,525, while the All-Star Open and Truck Series race will reward the winner with $678,700 and $730,651, respectively.
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted that the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at North Wilkesboro across the Cup and Truck Series is:
“Purses for North Wilkesboro weekend, all spots, all positions: All-Star: $3,784,525 Open: $678,700 Trucks: $730,651”
All-Star Race Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at North Wilkesboro Speedway?
According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the All-Star is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be divided among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.
As per this assumption, the 2024 All-Star Race will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $3,784,525, which means the winner will receive a check of around $100,000–$300,000.
Apart from this winning amount, the All-Star Race winner will also earn a cash prize of $1 million.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice, All-Star Open qualifying, and a pit crew challenge on Friday, followed by two heat races on Saturday. All these track activities can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.
List of All-Star Race winners
- 1985: Darrell Waltrip
- 1986: Bill Elliott
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Terry Labonte
- 1989: Rusty Wallace
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Davey Allison
- 1992: Davey Allison
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Geoff Bodine
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Michael Waltrip
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Mark Martin
- 1999: Terry Labonte
- 2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2001: Jeff Gordon
- 2002: Ryan Newman
- 2003: Jimmie Johnson
- 2004: Matt Kenseth
- 2005: Mark Martin
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson
- 2007: Kevin Harvick
- 2008: Kasey Kahne
- 2009: Tony Stewart
- 2010: Kurt Busch
- 2011: Carl Edwards
- 2012: Jimmie Johnson
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2014: Jamie McMurray
- 2015: Denny Hamlin
- 2016: Joey Logano
- 2017: Kyle Busch
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Kyle Larson
- 2020: Chase Elliott
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Ryan Blaney
- 2023: Kyle Larson