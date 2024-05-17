NASCAR All-Star Race Prize Money: How much will the winner make at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling Goodyear 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, for another thriller, the All-Star Race.

The second exhibition race of the season is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 200-lap race at the 0.625-mile-long short oval track.

Expand Tweet

Live action of the event can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

What is the All-Star Race prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR's two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in North Wilkesboro.

In 2024, the All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, boasts a prize pool of $3,784,525, while the All-Star Open and Truck Series race will reward the winner with $678,700 and $730,651, respectively.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted that the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at North Wilkesboro across the Cup and Truck Series is:

“Purses for North Wilkesboro weekend, all spots, all positions: All-Star: $3,784,525 Open: $678,700 Trucks: $730,651”

Expand Tweet

All-Star Race Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the All-Star is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be divided among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 All-Star Race will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $3,784,525, which means the winner will receive a check of around $100,000–$300,000.

Apart from this winning amount, the All-Star Race winner will also earn a cash prize of $1 million.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice, All-Star Open qualifying, and a pit crew challenge on Friday, followed by two heat races on Saturday. All these track activities can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.

List of All-Star Race winners

1985: Darrell Waltrip 1986: Bill Elliott 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Terry Labonte 1989: Rusty Wallace 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Davey Allison 1992: Davey Allison 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Geoff Bodine 1995: Jeff Gordon 1996: Michael Waltrip 1997: Jeff Gordon 1998: Mark Martin 1999: Terry Labonte 2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2001: Jeff Gordon 2002: Ryan Newman 2003: Jimmie Johnson 2004: Matt Kenseth 2005: Mark Martin 2006: Jimmie Johnson 2007: Kevin Harvick 2008: Kasey Kahne 2009: Tony Stewart 2010: Kurt Busch 2011: Carl Edwards 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Jimmie Johnson 2014: Jamie McMurray 2015: Denny Hamlin 2016: Joey Logano 2017: Kyle Busch 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Kyle Larson 2020: Chase Elliott 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Ryan Blaney 2023: Kyle Larson