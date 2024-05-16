NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the egg-shaped oval of the Darlington Raceway to the short track of the North-Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the 2024 All-Star Race.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.625-mile-long paved oval track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the second time.

Fresh off the weekend in Darlington, South Carolina, drivers will look to cope with the unknown challenges in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, at the All-Star Race.

Expand Tweet

A total of 20 Cup cars will start Sunday’s night exhibition race to compete over 200 laps and 125 miles of thrilling racing at the North-Wilkesboro Speedway. 17 drivers are already confirmed, and the remaining three spots will be determined through All-Star Open results and fan vote.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Cup Series practice session kicks off the weekend on Friday, followed by All-Star Open qualifying, and the All-Star Pit Crew Challenge will go down to mark the end of the day on the track. Saturday (May 18) will begin with two heat races, which will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s All-Star Race.

Where to watch the 2024 All-Star Race qualifying at North-Wilkesboro Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for All-Star Race qualifying at North-Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 17, 2024

4:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: Qualifying (All-Star Open)

6:20 pm ET: Qualifying (Pit Crew Challenge)

Saturday, May 18, 2024

5:20 pm ET: Heat race No. 1

6:15 pm ET: Heat race No. 2

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race at North Wilkesboro are:

USA

The qualifying race for the All-Star weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race and Pit Crew Challenge on Viaplay at 10:40 pm ET and 11:20 pm ET, respectively.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge on TSN at 5:40 and 6:20 pm ET, respectively.

India

Indian fans can catch live streaming of the qualifying race and Pit Crew Challenge through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 3:10 am IST and 3:50 am IST, respectively, on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race and Pit Crew Challenge can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12:40 am GMT and 1:20 am GMT on Saturday, respectively.

Who is in the top 5 after the Goodyear 400?

After finishing 34th in last week’s Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway, Kyle Larson remains atop the Cup Series points table with 486 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is second with 456 points, followed by Denny Hamlin with 447 points, Chase Elliott with 437 points, and William Byron with 400 points to complete the top five.