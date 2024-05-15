NASCAR All-Star Race: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the second exhibition race of the 2024 season, the All-Star Race, on Sunday, May 19.

This weekend, the 0.625-mile-long paved oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the second time.

20 All-Star Open drivers will take to the track to compete over 100 laps with a competition break on or around Lap 50. Meanwhile, 20 All-Star race drivers will compete over 200 laps with a competition break on Lap 100 and Lap 150.

Weather forecast for the 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR All-Star events at North Wilkesboro Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, May 17, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying/Pit Crew Challenge: High 78°F, Low 57°F, Mostly Cloudy with Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms, South 5-15 mph, and 50% chance of rain.

Saturday, May 18, 2024

All-Star Race Heat 1 and Heat 2: High 65°F, Low 57°F, Overcast with Showers & Thunderstorms, and 80% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 19, 2024

All-Star Race: High 73°F, Low 59°F, Mostly Cloudy with Showers, West-Northwest 5-15 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in North Wilkesboro in several ways, especially in May or June.

The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 All-Star Race & Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the All-Star Open and Race is set to see a total of 20 and 17 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

All-Star Open entry list:

#2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Noah Gragson #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware (i) #21 - Harrison Burton #23 - Bubba Wallace #31 - Daniel Hemric #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - Timmy Hill (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)

All-Star entry list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star Race on May 19 at 8 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.