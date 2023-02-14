NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2: Weather Forecast for the race at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

However, ahead of the biggest NASCAR race of the year, the Daytona 500, there will be Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 on Thursday (February 16). This is important because it corresponds to a row in the field for The Great American Race.

The 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway will host the season-opening Cup Series race. A total of 21 Cup Series cars in each Duel will be seen taking to the track on Thursday and will compete over 60 laps.

nascarman @nascarman_rr Every Daytona 500 command to start engines from 2003-2022 Every Daytona 500 command to start engines from 2003-2022 https://t.co/bDCGj9c93J

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 (60 laps): High 81°, Low 61°, partly cloudy and mild with a couple of showers, winds at 8pm with gusts up to 14 mph, 84 percent chance of rain

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 (60 laps): High 81°, Low 61°, partly cloudy and mild with a couple of showers, winds at 8pm with gusts up to 14 mph, 84 percent chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Natl Weather Service for Daytona:

Wed night-60s, 0% rain

Thu-High 80, high-60s night, 5%

Fri-High 81, 60s night, 35% day, 5% night

Sat-60s, 1%

Sun-70s, 2% Natl Weather Service for Daytona:Wed night-60s, 0% rainThu-High 80, high-60s night, 5%Fri-High 81, 60s night, 35% day, 5% nightSat-60s, 1%Sun-70s, 2%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Daytona 500

The 2023 iteration of the Daytona 500 is set to see a total of 42 entries for 40 spots for the Daytona 500, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (W) #3 - Austin Dillon (W) #4 - Kevin Harvick (W) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin (W) #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith (i) (N) #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano (W) #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell (W) #36 - Zane Smith (i) (N) #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Conor Daly (N) #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #62 - Austin Hill (i) (N) #67 - Travis Pastrana (N) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) (N) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Poll : 0 votes