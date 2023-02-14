Create

NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2: Weather Forecast for the race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2023 21:29 IST
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

However, ahead of the biggest NASCAR race of the year, the Daytona 500, there will be Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 on Thursday (February 16). This is important because it corresponds to a row in the field for The Great American Race.

The 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway will host the season-opening Cup Series race. A total of 21 Cup Series cars in each Duel will be seen taking to the track on Thursday and will compete over 60 laps.

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 (60 laps): High 81°, Low 61°, partly cloudy and mild with a couple of showers, winds at 8pm with gusts up to 14 mph, 84 percent chance of rain

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 (60 laps): High 81°, Low 61°, partly cloudy and mild with a couple of showers, winds at 8pm with gusts up to 14 mph, 84 percent chance of rain.

Natl Weather Service for Daytona:Wed night-60s, 0% rainThu-High 80, high-60s night, 5%Fri-High 81, 60s night, 35% day, 5% nightSat-60s, 1%Sun-70s, 2%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Daytona 500

The 2023 iteration of the Daytona 500 is set to see a total of 42 entries for 40 spots for the Daytona 500, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (W)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon (W)
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick (W)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (W)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith (i) (N)
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano (W)
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell (W)
  26. #36 - Zane Smith (i) (N)
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #50 - Conor Daly (N)
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  37. #62 - Austin Hill (i) (N)
  38. #67 - Travis Pastrana (N)
  39. #77 - Ty Dillon
  40. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  41. #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) (N)
  42. #99 - Daniel Suárez

