NASCAR Busch Light Clash to head to Mexico in 2025 - Reports

The 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash marks the event's return to the LA Memorial Coliseum for the third time in as many years. The exhibition-style event, which has seen a slew of changes to its venue ever since its introduction in 1979, seems to have run its course at the Southern California venue as well.

Coming into the return of the Clash at The Coliseum, a stadium turned into a temporary racetrack to generate a buzz around the sport, the 2024 edition of the same seems to have hit its peak. In terms of engagement with fans and introducing NASCAR to a new audience, the event has certainly been a success.

With the governing body nearing the end of its three-year contract with the University of Southern California, which operates and manages the Coliseum, it might be time for the season-opening appetizer to head to international waters.

According to sources referred by Jordan Bianchi from The Athletic, NASCAR seems to be looking at taking the exhibition race across the border, into Mexico. Fittingly, the Mexico Series is also making its return to US soil after a nine-year-long hiatus this Sunday.

The two most talked about future venues in the country seem to be either Mexico City or Guadalajara. However, no concrete plans of action have been announced yet by the governing body.

After running its course at the LA Memorial Coliseum, moving the Busch Light Clash to a new venue could reignite the event's fan interaction just like the Coliseum did for the Southern California and Los Angeles area. The market remains one of the untapped resources with a demand for stock car racing in the region, especially with the thriving car culture in and around SoCal.

What can NASCAR learn from the Bristol Dirt Race for the future of the Clash?

Just as reports suggest the change of venue for the Busch Light Clash after a third year at the LA Memorial Coliseum, another example is already present in NASCAR's current 2024 season schedule.

Bristol Motor Speedway returning to its original concrete surface for this season after a three-year-run of running the spring race on dirt has proven to be the sweet spot for out-of-the-box ideas by NASCAR. The Food City Dirt Race's three-year run generated massive buzz in and around the industry.

Now, with the novelty wearing off, the governing body can return to its roots and look elsewhere to create further excitement around the sport. Maybe even switch the dirt race venue to another track.