NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum: What is the purse size?

The NASCAR Cup Series season is back as the sport’s shortest offseason comes to an end this weekend with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is expected to be exciting as the series returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second consecutive year. All the drivers who will take to the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will look to their season on a high note.

The first exhibition race of the 2023 season can be enjoyed live on Fox Sports and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

All 36 drivers will be competing for some monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California boasts a prize pool of $2,085,000.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Clash. He wrote:

“The overall purse for the Clash: $2,085,000”

On February 4, 2023, the Cup Series action at the LA Memorial will begin with practice at 6:00 pm ET followed by qualifying on the same day at 8:30 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on FS1 and MRN.

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list along with two rookie drivers. You can see the list below:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch a thrilling NASCAR weekend at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

