NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum: What is the purse size?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 02, 2023 06:47 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash
The NASCAR Cup Series season is back as the sport’s shortest offseason comes to an end this weekend with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is expected to be exciting as the series returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second consecutive year. All the drivers who will take to the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will look to their season on a high note.

The first exhibition race of the 2023 season can be enjoyed live on Fox Sports and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

IT’S RACE WEEK! 🎟️: nas.cr/3R6ZI9R | #BuschLightClash at the @lacoliseum https://t.co/XAIt2UVq3O

All 36 drivers will be competing for some monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California boasts a prize pool of $2,085,000.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Clash. He wrote:

“The overall purse for the Clash: $2,085,000”
On February 4, 2023, the Cup Series action at the LA Memorial will begin with practice at 6:00 pm ET followed by qualifying on the same day at 8:30 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on FS1 and MRN.

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list along with two rookie drivers. You can see the list below:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr.
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch a thrilling NASCAR weekend at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

