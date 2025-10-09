  • NASCAR
NASCAR champion Joey Logano shares powerful message for Venturini Motors owners after announcing retirement

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:10 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Joey Logano during the 2025 Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano shared his thoughts on Venturini Motorsports closing its operations after 43 years in the ARCA Menards Series. The Team Penske driver described the Venturini family as very passionate and wished they would enjoy their retirement.

During Logano's early NASCAR Cup Series career with Joe Gibbs Racing, he raced for Venturini Motorsports and won two of four starts at Rockingham Speedway and Pocono Raceway. He finished second in the other two starts at superspeedway tracks (Daytona and Talladega).

The team has been sold to Nitro Motorsports, and this week marks its final race around The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The official transition is set for October 16.

Trending

Speaking about his relationship with the Venturini family (Bill, Cathy, and Billy), the defending Cup Series champion said (via ARCA Menards Series on X):

“It was fun just getting to know the family. Obviously, they're really close... talking to Billy and big Bill. This is always like a lot of passion. That's the thing I noticed most about them. They're just very passionate people... very emotional, which I can't relate to fairly similar in those ways.” [0:48]
He concluded by saying:

“Hey Bill and Cathy, I just wanted to say congratulations. What an incredible career, what an incredible business you built, what an incredible legacy you built in the motorsports industry. Hope you guys enjoy your retirement and have fun for a change. Just have fun.” [1:51]
Joey Logano will also race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The upcoming event on Sunday will host the opener for the Round of 8, preceding two races with different track layouts, the Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Logano will enter the race as the bottom-seeded driver with 24 points below the cutline. Denny Hamlin currently leads the playoff standings ahead of Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson, respectively.

“The goal is still the same”: Joey Logano on mindset amid defending his NASCAR championship title

Despite being a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano’s goal remains the same, and that is to keep winning more titles. He said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

The 35-year-old Connecticut native said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

“I am as simple-minded as it comes when it comes to what the goal is. It's always to win the championship. It doesn't matter what you did last year, it doesn't matter how many (championships) you have. The goal is still the same, and you have to do whatever it takes to get there.”
Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske - Source: Imagn
Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano won his first championship in 2018, beating title contenders including Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch. He followed it up in 2022 before becoming the 10th NASCAR driver to win three championships last year.

In addition, this season marks Team Penske’s third straight year entering as the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, with Ryan Blaney capturing the 2023 title behind the wheel of the #12 Ford.

Zarec Sanchez

