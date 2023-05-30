NASCAR Charlotte Xfinity race postponed again until later in the day

The 2023 NASCAR Charlotte Xfinity race has experienced yet another setback as it was postponed to a later time of the day due to rain.

Originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, the 300-mile race had already been rescheduled to 11 AM ET on Monday. However, due to persistent rain, the conclusion of the race has now been moved to immediately following Monday's Coca-Cola 600, which is slated to begin at 3 PM ET.

On Monday, the race started as planned but was soon by heavy mist during a scheduled competition caution on Lap 20 of 200. This led to a red flag at the 25th lap, pausing the race until conditions improved. Unfortunately, the rain persisted, and the race was red-flagged multiple times throughout the day.

Despite drivers briefly climbing back into their cars for a restart, heavier rains followed, forcing NASCAR to make the decision to finish the race after the Cup Series contest.

At the time of the latest delay, Ty Gibbs was leading the race with 45 laps completed. He was followed by John Hunter Nemechek, , Daniel Hemric, and Sheldon Creed.

During the initial delay, however, , who entered the race with a mere one-point lead over Austin Hill in the standings, briefly took the lead. But he was ultimately overtaken by Gibbs, who secured the Stage 1 win with just two laps to go.

During the scheduled break between Stages 1 and 2, the rain intensified once again. Hence, there was no time remaining to complete the stage before the rescheduled 600 began. This further added to the frustration and anticipation surrounding the Xfinity race.

Kyle Busch withdrew from Charlotte Xfinity race

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, who had originally planned to participate in the Xfinity Series race, decided to withdraw in order to focus on running the Coca-Cola 600. Justin Haley stepped in as Busch's replacement, taking the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet.

The repeated postponements and subsequent rescheduling of the NASCAR Charlotte Xfinity race have been met with disappointment from both drivers and fans.

However, safety remains a top priority, and NASCAR officials are committed to ensuring optimal track conditions for a fair and exciting competition. As the anticipation builds for the conclusion of the race following the Coca-Cola 600, it remains to be seen if Ty Gibbs manages to keep hold of his spot.

