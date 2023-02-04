NASCAR Chicago Street Race length revealed, to be one of the shortest on the 2023 calendar

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin this weekend with the return of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race. It will be followed by Speedweek at Daytona, and the 65th edition of the Daytona 500 on February 19th, 2023.
Joey Logano won the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in 2022 and capped it off with a second NASCAR Cup Series championship at the end of the season.
Ahead of the new NASCAR season, the governing body has revealed the stage and race lengths for the season. The inaugural Chicago Street Race is one of the shortest races in length and will be contested over 100 laps for 220 miles, resulting in a 354.056 km-long event.
NASCAR announces 2023 race stage lengths
Here are the stage lengths for every 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race:
Dates - Track – Stage (ends on lap)
- February 5 - Clash at the Coliseum - 4 Heat Races: 25 Laps / 2 LCQs: 50 Laps / Feature: 150 laps (Race Break Lap 75)
- February 19 - Daytona International Speedway - 65 / 130 / 200
- February 26 - Auto Club Speedway - 65 / 130 / 200
- March 5 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267
- March 12 - Phoenix Raceway - 60 / 185 / 312
- March 19 - Atlanta Motor Speedway - 60 / 160 / 260
- March 26 - Circuit of the Americas - 15 / 30 / 68
- April 2 - Richmond Raceway - 70 / 230 / 400
- April 9 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 75 / 150 / 250
- April 16 - Martinsville Speedway - 80 / 180 / 400
- April 23 - Talladega Superspeedway - 60 / 120 / 188
- April 30 - Dover International Speedway - 120 / 250 / 400
- May 7 - Kansas Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267
- May 14 - Darlington Raceway - 90 / 185 / 293
- May 21 - North Wilkesboro Speedway - TBA
- May 28 - Charlotte Motor Speedway (Coke 600) - 100 / 200 / 300 / 400
- June 4 - WWTR at Gateway - 45 / 140 / 240
- June 11 - Sonoma Raceway - 25 / 55 / 110
- June 25 - Nashville Superspeedway - 90 / 185 / 300
- July 2 - Chicago Street Course - 20 / 45 / 100
- July 9 - Atlanta Motor Speedway - 60 / 160 / 260
- July 16 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 70 / 185 / 301
- July 23 - Pocono Raceway - 30 / 95 / 160
- July 30 - Richmond Raceway - 70 / 230 / 400
- August 6 - Michigan International Speedway - 45 / 120 / 200
- August 13 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) - 15 / 35 / 82
- August 20 - Watkins Glen International - 20 / 40 / 90
- August 26 - Daytona International Speedway - 35 / 95 / 160
NASCAR Playoffs
- September 3 - Darlington Raceway - 115 / 230 / 367
- September 10 - Kansas Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267
- September 16 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 125 / 250 / 500
- September 24 - Texas Motor Speedway - 80 / 160 / 267
- October 1 - Talladega Superspeedway - 60 / 120 / 188
- October 8 - Charlotte Motor Speedway (Road Course) - 25 / 50 / 109
- October 15 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267
- October 22 - Homestead - Miami Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267
- October 29 - Martinsville Speedway - 130 / 260 / 500
- November 5 - Phoenix Raceway - 60 / 185 / 312