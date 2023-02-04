NASCAR Chicago Street Race length revealed, to be one of the shortest on the 2023 calendar

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin this weekend with the return of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race. It will be followed by Speedweek at Daytona, and the 65th edition of the Daytona 500 on February 19th, 2023.

Joey Logano won the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in 2022 and capped it off with a second NASCAR Cup Series championship at the end of the season.

Ahead of the new NASCAR season, the governing body has revealed the stage and race lengths for the season. The inaugural Chicago Street Race is one of the shortest races in length and will be contested over 100 laps for 220 miles, resulting in a 354.056 km-long event.

NASCAR announces 2023 race stage lengths

Here are the stage lengths for every 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race:

Dates - Track – Stage (ends on lap)

February 5 - Clash at the Coliseum - 4 Heat Races: 25 Laps / 2 LCQs: 50 Laps / Feature: 150 laps (Race Break Lap 75)

February 19 - Daytona International Speedway - 65 / 130 / 200

February 26 - Auto Club Speedway - 65 / 130 / 200

March 5 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267

March 12 - Phoenix Raceway - 60 / 185 / 312

March 19 - Atlanta Motor Speedway - 60 / 160 / 260

March 26 - Circuit of the Americas - 15 / 30 / 68

April 2 - Richmond Raceway - 70 / 230 / 400

April 9 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 75 / 150 / 250

April 16 - Martinsville Speedway - 80 / 180 / 400

April 23 - Talladega Superspeedway - 60 / 120 / 188

April 30 - Dover International Speedway - 120 / 250 / 400

May 7 - Kansas Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267

May 14 - Darlington Raceway - 90 / 185 / 293

May 21 - North Wilkesboro Speedway - TBA

May 28 - Charlotte Motor Speedway (Coke 600) - 100 / 200 / 300 / 400

June 4 - WWTR at Gateway - 45 / 140 / 240

June 11 - Sonoma Raceway - 25 / 55 / 110

June 25 - Nashville Superspeedway - 90 / 185 / 300

July 2 - Chicago Street Course - 20 / 45 / 100

July 9 - Atlanta Motor Speedway - 60 / 160 / 260

July 16 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 70 / 185 / 301

July 23 - Pocono Raceway - 30 / 95 / 160

July 30 - Richmond Raceway - 70 / 230 / 400

August 6 - Michigan International Speedway - 45 / 120 / 200

August 13 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) - 15 / 35 / 82

August 20 - Watkins Glen International - 20 / 40 / 90

August 26 - Daytona International Speedway - 35 / 95 / 160

NASCAR Playoffs

September 3 - Darlington Raceway - 115 / 230 / 367

September 10 - Kansas Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267

September 16 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 125 / 250 / 500

September 24 - Texas Motor Speedway - 80 / 160 / 267

October 1 - Talladega Superspeedway - 60 / 120 / 188

October 8 - Charlotte Motor Speedway (Road Course) - 25 / 50 / 109

October 15 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267

October 22 - Homestead - Miami Speedway - 80 / 165 / 267

October 29 - Martinsville Speedway - 130 / 260 / 500

November 5 - Phoenix Raceway - 60 / 185 / 312

