NASCAR Daytona 500: Aric Almirola on 'high alert' heading into the 2023 Cup Series season-opener

Aric Almirola is on 'high alert’ as the 75th anniversary NASCAR Cup Series is set to begin at the Daytona International Speedway. With the season opener less than a week away, Almirola is excited to begin the season.

Almirola competed in the Bush Light Clash, finishing 18th, and is now gearing up to participate in the world-famous Daytona 500, aiming to win the coveted Harley J. Trophy. Having previously won at Daytona in NASCAR's other series, Almirola is trying to bring home a Cup Series win in the season opener.

On being asked how he felt about being on the grid at the iconic race, he answered:

“When I strap in for the Daytona 500, it is an exhilarating feeling. All of your senses are on high alert. You’re getting ready to roll off pit road for The Great American Race. There are 150,000 people on the property and millions watching at home. It is such an unreal feeling. It is so hard to describe what that feeling is like."

"You’ve got butterflies in your stomach, but not the nervous kind. It’s more of an antsy, ready-to-go feeling. There’s been all this hype and build-up during preseason and Speed Week, and finally you’re at the moment where you’re going to roll off pit road and go to battle. You’re going to battle to win the most coveted trophy in racing, the Harley J. Earl trophy.”

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. https://t.co/oKsTeL2Ji2

The ghost of 2018 will haunt Almirola as he lost the Daytona 500 just half a lap before the checkered flag. The 38-year-old driver will try not to put a foot wrong as he desperately wants to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

Aric Almirola returns to the Cup Series with a new perspective

Last year, Aric Almirola announced that he would step down from full-time racing following the 2022 season. However, as the year passed, Almirola found a new balance between his passion for racing and family commitments. His family, including his wife and two kids, were seen at most race weekends cherishing their time at the track as they traveled through the country.

Aric Almirola's relationship with his crew chief Drew Blickensderfer also prospered during that period. Smithfield Foods also announced a new multiyear agreement with him as Almirola announced his return. The 38-year-old driver is now enjoying his presence on the grid, soaking in every moment.

NASCAR @NASCAR



will return to the No. 10 BREAKING NEWS: 2023 ... and beyond! @Aric_Almirola will return to the No. 10 @StewartHaasRcng car with a multiyear deal. BREAKING NEWS: 2023 ... and beyond!@Aric_Almirola will return to the No. 10 @StewartHaasRcng car with a multiyear deal. https://t.co/d3Vk7pR3zT

The Stewart-Haas driver expressed his excitement for the 2023 season as he added:

“I’m just excited for a new season in general. Every year, at this time of the year, it’s just exciting and it’s a land of opportunity. Every single weekend is a new opportunity to go win."

"I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most, just coming back for another year with the same crew chief and the same group of guys and trying to go compete at a higher level and win races.”

As Aric Almirola prepares for the 2023 season, winning the Daytona 500 will be at the top of his bucket list.

Poll : 0 votes