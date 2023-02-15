Create

NASCAR Daytona 500: Qualifying order for the race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2023 14:03 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Daytona 500 this weekend. The opening race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023, for a 500-lap action-packed race.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the historic Daytona International Speedway is a Superspeedway with 2.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1959 and features four turns, with 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

Ahead of The Great American Race on Sunday, Busch Light Pole Qualifying will open this racing weekend on Wednesday. All 42 entries in the field will each run a single lap in an attempt to secure the pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The fastest qualifier will claim the pole and the second fastest will lock in the second spot on the front row for the main event. While the rest of the field will be determined through Bluegreen Vacations Duels races on Thursday night.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the season-opening Daytona 500 this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup qualifying order for Wednesday night. Random draw with top-20 in 2022 owner points in the final 20 spots. Top-10 advance to the second round. Determines the Daytona 500 front row and duel lineups. https://t.co/kmPtWoMU2P

The governing body held a random draw to determine the order in which the field will roll off pit road during Wednesday’s qualifying. The drivers that finished in the top 20 positions in the owners’ championship standings in 2022 being the last 20 spots in qualifying.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Chandler Smith running the first lap and defending champion of the event Austin Cindric will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the Daytona 500:

  1. #13 - Chandler Smith
  2. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #41 - Ryan Preece
  5. #31 - Justin Haley
  6. #21 - Harrison Burton
  7. #50 - Conor Daly
  8. #77 - Ty Dillon
  9. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  10. #34 - Michael McDowell
  11. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  12. #15 - Riley Herbst
  13. #42 - Noah Gregson
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #36 - Zane Smith
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  18. #67 - Travis Pastrana
  19. #62 - Austin Hill
  20. #78 - BJ McLeod
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #51 - Cod Ware
  23. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  24. #9 - Chase Elliott
  25. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  27. #1 - Ross Chastain
  28. #22 - Joev Logano
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #8 - Kvle Busch
  31. #5 - Kvle Larson
  32. #3 - Austin Dillon
  33. #10 - Aric Almirola
  34. #24 - William Byron
  35. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  36. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  37. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  38. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  39. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  40. #48 - Alex Bowman
  41. #20 - Christopher Bell
  42. #2 - Austin Cindric

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and MRN.

