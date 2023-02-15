NASCAR Daytona 500: Weather Forecast for the race at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway for the iconic Daytona 500 on Sunday (February 19). The venue will host the official season-opening race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Meanwhile, the regular season will also kick off for NASCAR’s two other major national series – Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

A total of 42 Cup Series entries will be seen taking to the track this weekend and will compete over 200 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Daytona 500 single-car qualifying: High 80°, Low 64°, Mainly clear and mild, and a 3% chance of rain.

Friday, February 17th, 2023

Daytona 500 practice: High 80°, Low 54°, Sunny with some cloudy segments of the day, and a 24% chance of rain.

Saturday, February 18th, 2023

Daytona 500 final practice: High 68°, Low 59°, Sunshine and clouds mixed throughout the day, and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Daytona 500 main race: High 73°, Low 58°, Sunshine and clouds mixed, and a 20% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Daytona 500 is set to see a total of 42 Cup Series cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Riley Herbst #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #36 - Zane Smith #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Conor Daly #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #67 - Travis Pastrana #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed weekend live at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, at 2:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

