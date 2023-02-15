Create

NASCAR Daytona 500: Weather Forecast for the race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2023 00:57 IST
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway for the iconic Daytona 500 on Sunday (February 19). The venue will host the official season-opening race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Meanwhile, the regular season will also kick off for NASCAR’s two other major national series – Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

A total of 42 Cup Series entries will be seen taking to the track this weekend and will compete over 200 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Daytona 500 single-car qualifying: High 80°, Low 64°, Mainly clear and mild, and a 3% chance of rain.

Friday, February 17th, 2023

Daytona 500 practice: High 80°, Low 54°, Sunny with some cloudy segments of the day, and a 24% chance of rain.

Saturday, February 18th, 2023

Daytona 500 final practice: High 68°, Low 59°, Sunshine and clouds mixed throughout the day, and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Daytona 500 main race: High 73°, Low 58°, Sunshine and clouds mixed, and a 20% chance of rain.

Natl Weather Service for Daytona:Wed night-60s, 0% rainThu-High 80, high-60s night, 5%Fri-High 81, 60s night, 35% day, 5% nightSat-60s, 1%Sun-70s, 2%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Daytona 500 is set to see a total of 42 Cup Series cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Riley Herbst
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #36 - Zane Smith
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #42 - Noah Gragson
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #50 - Conor Daly
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  37. #62 - Austin Hill
  38. #67 - Travis Pastrana
  39. #77 - Ty Dillon
  40. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  41. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  42. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed weekend live at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, at 2:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

