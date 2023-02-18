NASCAR Daytona: Here's what the Saturday schedule looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway on Saturday (February 18) as the season-opening weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.
In the first Cup Series practice session on Friday (February 17), seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson stole the show by posting the fastest lap with a time of 46.338 seconds. He also had a speed of 194.225 mph on his return to the sport after two years in the IndyCar Series.
Now, Cup drivers will take part in a final practice session on Saturday at 10:30 am ET.
Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be in action for the first race of the series, which is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday. Before that, though, drivers will compete in two rounds of qualifying at 11:30 am to set the field for the season opener.
Full Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on track action across the NASCAR’s top-two national series at Daytona International Speedway:
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Garage open
6 am – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series
8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series
10:00 am – 5:15 pm ET: — ARCA Menards Series
Track activity
10:30 am – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice
11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps, 200 miles)
5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles)
All the track activities for Saturday's events will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR's 65th annual Daytona 500 starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway
Here's the 40-car field for Sunday’s Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway:
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #36 - Zane Smith
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #24 - William Byron
- #42 - Noah Gragson
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #84 - Jimmie Johnson
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #78 - BJ McLeod
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #50 - Conor Daly
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #15 - Riley Herbst
- #77 - Ty Dillon
- #67 - Travis Pastrana