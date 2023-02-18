Create

NASCAR Daytona: Here's what the Saturday schedule looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 18, 2023 18:51 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Practice

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway on Saturday (February 18) as the season-opening weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.

In the first Cup Series practice session on Friday (February 17), seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson stole the show by posting the fastest lap with a time of 46.338 seconds. He also had a speed of 194.225 mph on his return to the sport after two years in the IndyCar Series.

Now, Cup drivers will take part in a final practice session on Saturday at 10:30 am ET.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be in action for the first race of the series, which is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday. Before that, though, drivers will compete in two rounds of qualifying at 11:30 am to set the field for the season opener.

Full Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on track action across the NASCAR’s top-two national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Garage open

6 am – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10:00 am – 5:15 pm ET: — ARCA Menards Series

Track activity

10:30 am – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps, 200 miles)

5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles)

All the track activities for Saturday's events will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR's 65th annual Daytona 500 starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here's the 40-car field for Sunday’s Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #10 - Aric Almirola
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #34 - Michael McDowell
  12. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  17. #36 - Zane Smith
  18. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #41 - Ryan Preece
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #42 - Noah Gragson
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  30. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  32. #78 - BJ McLeod
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #50 - Conor Daly
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #8 - Kyle Busch
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #15 - Riley Herbst
  39. #77 - Ty Dillon
  40. #67 - Travis Pastrana

