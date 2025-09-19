  • NASCAR
NASCAR diversity program driver Blake Lothian is set for a return after over a year-long hiatus

By Karan Yadav
Published Sep 19, 2025 03:08 GMT
NASCAR diversity program driver Blake Lothian is set to make a return to Truck Series

NASCAR diversity program driver Blake Lothian is set to return to the sport this season with a Craftsman Truck Series race. Lothian has been living his childhood dream of competing in the stock car racing series.

The Wellesley, Massachusetts, native made his first appearance in stock car racing in 2022. He drove the #43 Toyota and #43 Chevy trucks for Reaume Brothers Racing and finished the season in 63rd place. He then took a one-year hiatus from the series and returned with Young's Motorsports, piloting the #20 Chevy for the team in a single race.

The NASCAR diversity program driver last competed in the 26th Annual Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway on April 5, 2025. Since then, he has been on a break until the EPJ 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Blake Lothian is set to drive the #22 Ford truck for the team he debuted in the series with, Reaume Brothers Racing.

Reflecting on his attraction to the Craftsman Truck Series, he stated (via NBC Boston):

"It's a surreal feeling. The sound, the feeling, the smell inside the truck, there's nothing like it."

The Truck Series driver has been interested in stock car racing since his childhood. After watching NASCAR on TV, he found it thrilling and grew up racing go-karts. Additionally, Lothian joined the diversity program in 2019, which helps drivers from different backgrounds train to compete in stock car racing series.

Full entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series EPJ 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass revealed the full entry list for the upcoming EPJ 175. In addition to Blake Lothian, some other notable entries for the 175-lap event include former Cup Series driver Corey Lajoie, Christian Eckes, Mason Massey, and Conner Jones.

Here's the list:

  1. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #7 - Patrick Emerling
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #20 - Mason Massey
  16. #22 - Blake Lothian
  17. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  18. #33 - Tyler Tomassi
  19. #34 - Layne Riggs
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #41 - Conner Jones
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara
  24. #45 - Bayley Currey
  25. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #62 - Michael Christopher, Jr.
  27. #69 - Derek White
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #74 - Caleb Costner
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  37. #97 - Carson Kvapil

The third race of the round of 10 playoffs, the EPJ 175, is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, 2025. The event will be broadcast by FS1, NASCAR Racing, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 at 12 p.m. ET.

