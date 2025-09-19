NASCAR diversity program driver Blake Lothian is set for a return after over a year-long hiatus

NASCAR diversity program driver Blake Lothian is set to return to the sport this season with a Craftsman Truck Series race. Lothian has been living his childhood dream of competing in the stock car racing series.

Ad

The Wellesley, Massachusetts, native made his first appearance in stock car racing in 2022. He drove the #43 Toyota and #43 Chevy trucks for Reaume Brothers Racing and finished the season in 63rd place. He then took a one-year hiatus from the series and returned with Young's Motorsports, piloting the #20 Chevy for the team in a single race.

The NASCAR diversity program driver last competed in the 26th Annual Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway on April 5, 2025. Since then, he has been on a break until the EPJ 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Blake Lothian is set to drive the #22 Ford truck for the team he debuted in the series with, Reaume Brothers Racing.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on his attraction to the Craftsman Truck Series, he stated (via NBC Boston):

"It's a surreal feeling. The sound, the feeling, the smell inside the truck, there's nothing like it."

The Truck Series driver has been interested in stock car racing since his childhood. After watching NASCAR on TV, he found it thrilling and grew up racing go-karts. Additionally, Lothian joined the diversity program in 2019, which helps drivers from different backgrounds train to compete in stock car racing series.

Ad

Full entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series EPJ 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass revealed the full entry list for the upcoming EPJ 175. In addition to Blake Lothian, some other notable entries for the 175-lap event include former Cup Series driver Corey Lajoie, Christian Eckes, Mason Massey, and Conner Jones.

Here's the list:

Ad

#02 - Jayson Alexander #1 - Brent Crews #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #5 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Patrick Emerling #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #20 - Mason Massey #22 - Blake Lothian #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Tyler Tomassi #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #41 - Conner Jones #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Andres Perez de Lara #45 - Bayley Currey #52 - Kaden Honeycutt #62 - Michael Christopher, Jr. #69 - Derek White #71 - Rajah Caruth #74 - Caleb Costner #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Corey LaJoie #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes #97 - Carson Kvapil

The third race of the round of 10 playoffs, the EPJ 175, is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, 2025. The event will be broadcast by FS1, NASCAR Racing, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 at 12 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.