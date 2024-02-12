With excitement around the Super Bowl this Sunday, NASCAR driver Marco Andretti took a dig at Taylor Swift's fans. With only a few hours left until the Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers, Andretti wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Guys. I need an update on @taylorswift13‘s whereabouts and her jet fuel consumption. Haven’t had one in day."

In his tweet, Marco Andretti ironically points out that the Super Bowl is no longer the focus of social media but rather Swift's activities.

The stock car driver's comments were voiced amid the social media hype around the relationship between Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and music star Taylor Swift.

Swift's fans, named "Swifties,” make their presence felt on social media and have been watching her every step, including her planned appearance at the Las Vegas event where her boyfriend is supposed to perform tonight.

Swifties are debating whether Swift would be there to cheer on her boyfriend, and Marco Andretti's comments seem like an ironic reply to point out the huge amount of attention on Swift's location.

The Super Bowl is starting in a few hours, and it's still uncertain whether Swift will show up to cheer for Kelce and the Chiefs or not.

NASCAR fans react to Marco Andretti's dig at Taylor Swift

At the peak of the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, NASCAR driver Marco Andretti's latest tweet has sparked reactions from NASCAR fans.

On X, the Truck Series driver jokingly went after Taylor Swift's fans, location and jet fuel consumption. This unexpected comment from Andretti evoked a number of reactions from NASCAR fans, who jumped at the chance to give their opinion on the subject.

There were a variety of reactions among the responses, which included humor and curiosity. People appreciated Marco Andretti's wit, but on the other hand, some mentioned Swift's involvement in the Super Bowl.

Among the reactions was one fan, who reflected on it with amusement and perhaps concern about people's attention diverting from the Super Bowl to Swift. They wrote:

"Good one Marco, please don’t encourage them…."

A second fan joined the discussion, commenting on the humor injected into such a situation by Marco Andretti's involvement, writing:

"I thought this was another random then I saw it was Marco and it made this 10000000x better"

The tweet also triggered speculation about Swift's possible time on air at the Super Bowl, as one fan wrote:

"Just curious, how much airtime will she get while at the Superbowl? More than the 1/2 time show perhaps??"

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

