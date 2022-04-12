NASCAR drivers talk about their first outing at Bristol dirt race

NASCAR introduced the first dirt race in the sport's recent history last year with the Food City Dirt Race. Bristol Motor Speedway hosts the event on its oval track that is covered in red-dirt, typical of the region.

The event returns this year for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, where teams and drivers will be looking to get to grips with the Next Gen car on a loose surface.

The race is scheduled to go live at 7 p.m. EST, which should minimize the dust as the track can hold in moisture at night. Dust was the single biggest issue last year with fans and drivers unable to properly see the action unfold.

Notable journalist Bob Pockrass from FOX Sports recently interviewed several drivers about their thoughts on the race.

Kurt Busch touched upon the excitement of the crowd and said:

"Between like the third and fourth stage, the crowd was roaring like huge. Some of the other cars were fighting, and that's when they announced that they were gonna have another dirt race, and it gave me the impression that the fans we're digging it."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is optimistic going into the weekend and expects a better show, stating:

"Everybody's in the same boat just like we we're last year. I think it'll be a better show than it was last year, I think everybody's putting in the effort to make sure that track conditions are as best they can be."

Ryan Blaney appreciated the starting time for the event and elaborated, saying:

"Naturally it's gonna keep a little more moisture in it when the sun's not beating down on it. You couldn't see the, thats the biggest part, you couldn't see anythong the last third of that race. That's how I wrecked."

Martin Truex Jr. spoke his mind on how drivers cannot take anything from last year to this weekend as the cars are completely different. He said:

"You know I think going back to the dirt this year is gonna be completely different again just because of the new car. So, I mean what you learned last year is probably out the window. It's gonna be a new car, at night on new tires."

