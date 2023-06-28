NASCAR fans pour their love for Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Janway after family disaster leaves 3 dead

Horrific news about the tragic death of Jimmie Johnson's in-laws broke out in NASCAR circles on Monday, June 27. Terry and Jack Janway, parents of Johnson's wife Chandra Janway, were reported dead in the incident, along with 11-year-old Dalton Janway.

The authorities came to know about what is being termed a murder-suicide case after a late 911 call alerted the authorities about the incident. The Janway residence in Oklahoma has been established as the site of the incident, with Muskogee police confirming the 911 call being made by a woman.

The ongoing investigation puts Terry Janway, Chandra Janway's mother as a suspect.

Johnson was slated to make his fourth part-time appearance in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. But the unforeseen family tragedy has forced him and his team to withdraw his entry. The Chicago City Street Race will no longer be seeing the #84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.

NASCAR fans have come out in full support of the former Cup Series driver and seven-time champion, offering their condolences to Jimmie Johnson's family. Here are some of the wishes that poured in for the California native and his family online:

"Holy smokes that is one of the worst stories I’ve read in a while. Heart goes out to Chandra and her whole family"

"Our thoughts are with @JimmieJohnson Chandra and thelr family. We all need to respect their need to grieve at this time. I can't even imagine how painful this must be for their family. Sending prayers."

"Want to send my thoughts and prayers out to Jimmie Johnson and the rest of The Johnson family. An awful and a tragic situation"

"Your Hendrick Motorsports family is with you."

"Thinking about and praying for Jimmie and Chandra’s whole family."

"So tragic. Many hugs and prayers for all."

Who is Jimmie Johnson's wife Chandra Janway?

Model turned businesswoman Chandra Janway is the long-time wife of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The couple have been reported to have met in 2002, going on to tie the knot in 2004.

A graduate of the University of Oklahoma in 2000 majoring in Business Communication, the couple have been married for 19 years now.

Johnson also has two daughters with the 45-year-old together, and Janway's reported estimated net worth today is $2.5 million.

