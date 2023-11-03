NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s championship race schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Truck Series will line up at the Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 3, for the qualifying and title-deciding race.

Regular-season champion Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger are the drivers in the title hunt. Rhodes is the only driver who has previously won the championship in 2021 while Heim, Hocevar, and Enfinger will look to win their first-ever title.

Meanwhile, Xfinity and Cup drivers will have a practice session before Saturday’s qualifying.

The weather forecast on Friday is mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series main race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

See here for the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, November 3, 2023

Garage open

12 pm ET: Truck Series

12 pm ET: ARCA West

3 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 pm ET: ARCA West race (100 laps, 100 miles)

6:05 pm ET – 6:55 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

7:05 pm ET – 7:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

8:05 pm ET – 8:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

10 pm ET: Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles)

The Friday track activities at Phoenix will be broadcast on the USA Network and NBC Sports.

NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: Entry list

See here for the entry list for the season finale race at the Phoenix Raceway:

#02 - Kaden Honeycutt #04 - Spencer Davis #1 - Jesse Love #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Marco Andretti #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Nick Leitz #22 - Christian Rose #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Stefan Parsons #30 - Chris Hacker #33 - TBA #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #61 - Jake Drew #66 - Conner Jones #75 - Sean Hingorani #77 - Derek Kraus #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes