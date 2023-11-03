NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s championship race schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 03, 2023 18:52 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Craftsman 150 - Practice
The drivers of NASCAR Truck Series will line up at the Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 3, for the qualifying and title-deciding race.

Regular-season champion Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger are the drivers in the title hunt. Rhodes is the only driver who has previously won the championship in 2021 while Heim, Hocevar, and Enfinger will look to win their first-ever title.

Meanwhile, Xfinity and Cup drivers will have a practice session before Saturday’s qualifying.

The weather forecast on Friday is mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series main race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

See here for the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, November 3, 2023

Garage open

12 pm ET: Truck Series

12 pm ET: ARCA West

3 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 pm ET: ARCA West race (100 laps, 100 miles)

6:05 pm ET – 6:55 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

7:05 pm ET – 7:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

8:05 pm ET – 8:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

10 pm ET: Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles)

The Friday track activities at Phoenix will be broadcast on the USA Network and NBC Sports.

NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: Entry list

See here for the entry list for the season finale race at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  2. #04 - Spencer Davis
  3. #1 - Jesse Love
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #7 - Marco Andretti
  8. #9 - Colby Howard
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - Nick Leitz
  17. #22 - Christian Rose
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Stefan Parsons
  21. #30 - Chris Hacker
  22. #33 - TBA
  23. #35 - Jake Garcia
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Bayley Currey
  26. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #43 - Daniel Dye
  28. #45 - Lawless Alan
  29. #51 - Jack Wood
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #56 - Tyler Hill
  32. #61 - Jake Drew
  33. #66 - Conner Jones
  34. #75 - Sean Hingorani
  35. #77 - Derek Kraus
  36. #88 - Matt Crafton
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Edited by Yash Soni
