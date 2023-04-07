Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 07, 2023 20:36 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile dirt short track on Friday (April 7) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend kick-off at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a two-practice session on Friday at 6:35 pm ET ahead of Saturday (April 8)’s qualifying race and Sunday (April 9)’s Food City Dirt Race. Meanwhile, Truck drivers will also take part in two practice sessions starting with the first at 5:35 pm ET.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted an 80% chance of rain for most of the day.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 7, 2023

Garage open

1:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

3:00 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:02 pm ET – 8:27 pm ET: Truck Series final practice

8:32 pm ET – 8:57 pm ET: Cup Series final practice

Bristol dirtETToday-FS15:35-Truck prac6:35-Cup prac8:02-Truck prac8:32-Cup pracSat4:30-FS2-Truck heats (15 laps)6-FS2-Cup heats (15 laps)8:08-FS1-Truck race 40-50-6010-FS1-Cup heats replaySun7:14-FOX-Cup race 75-75-100NWS:Fri-50s,85% rain; Sat-50s,45%;Sun-60s,5%

All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.

Food City Dirt Race: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 63rd annual Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Jonathan Davenport
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 -B. J. McLeod
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from April 7 to April 9, 2023.

