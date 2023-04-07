NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile dirt short track on Friday (April 7) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend kick-off at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a two-practice session on Friday at 6:35 pm ET ahead of Saturday (April 8)’s qualifying race and Sunday (April 9)’s Food City Dirt Race. Meanwhile, Truck drivers will also take part in two practice sessions starting with the first at 5:35 pm ET.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted an 80% chance of rain for most of the day.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 7, 2023

Garage open

1:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

3:00 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:02 pm ET – 8:27 pm ET: Truck Series final practice

8:32 pm ET – 8:57 pm ET: Cup Series final practice

All of Friday's track activities will be broadcast on FS1.

Food City Dirt Race: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 63rd annual Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry (i) #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Jonathan Davenport #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 -B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from April 7 to April 9, 2023.

