NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 20, 2023 19:02 IST
The drivers of NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series are scheduled to take place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 15, for another action-packed racing weekend.

Forty-one NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session for the second race of Round of 8 on Saturday at 6:05 pm ET and 6:35 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday before hitting the track for the Round of 8 elimination race on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 83 degrees and 22% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, October 20, 2023

Garage open

11 am ET – 6 pm ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 pm ET – 4:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:35 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:05 pm ET – 6:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The Friday track activities at Homestead will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Entry list

See here for the entry list for the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. 00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Natalie Decker
  4. #08 - Mason Massey
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - JJ Yeley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Derek Kraus
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Myatt Snider
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  24. #29 - Mason Maggio
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - TBA
  27. #38 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Matt Mills
  35. #66 - Ryan Newman
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
  39. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  40. #92 - Josh Williams
  41. #98 - Riley Herbst

