NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series are scheduled to take place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 15, for another action-packed racing weekend.

Forty-one NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session for the second race of Round of 8 on Saturday at 6:05 pm ET and 6:35 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday before hitting the track for the Round of 8 elimination race on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 83 degrees and 22% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, October 20, 2023

Garage open

11 am ET – 6 pm ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 pm ET – 4:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:35 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:05 pm ET – 6:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The Friday track activities at Homestead will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Entry list

See here for the entry list for the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Natalie Decker #08 - Mason Massey #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - JJ Yeley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Derek Kraus #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Myatt Snider #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - Mason Maggio #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Kyle Sieg #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Leland Honeyman #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Matt Mills #66 - Ryan Newman #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst