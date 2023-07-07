NASCAR

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2023 19:33 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday (July 7) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 2.400-mile-long road course.

The Truck drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday at 4 pm ET and 4:30 pm ET, respectively. The ARCA Series is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the Zinsser SmartCoat 150.

A full slate of racing ahead this weekend. @ATLMotorSpdwy | @Mid_Ohio https://t.co/0AeL5mKNzy

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

Friday, July 7, 2023

Garage open

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

11 am ET – 6 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

1:45 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles)

The Truck and ARCA event will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the second edition of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

  1. #02 - Will Rodgers
  2. #04 - Landen Lewis
  3. #1 - William Sawalich
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #7 - TBA
  8. #9 - Colby Howard
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - Matt Mills
  17. #22 - Austin Wayne Self
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  22. #32 - Bret Holmes
  23. #33 - Josh Reaume
  24. #34 - Caleb Costner
  25. #35 - Jake Garcia
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #41 - Conor Daly
  28. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #43 - Daniel Dye
  30. #45 - Lawless Alan
  31. #46 - Dale Quarterley
  32. #51 - Jack Wood
  33. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  34. #56 - Timmy Hill
  35. #66 - Conner Jones
  36. #88 - Matt Crafton
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

