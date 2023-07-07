NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday (July 7) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 2.400-mile-long road course.
The Truck drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday at 4 pm ET and 4:30 pm ET, respectively. The ARCA Series is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the Zinsser SmartCoat 150.
However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:
Friday, July 7, 2023
Garage open
10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series
11 am ET – 6 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
1:45 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice
3 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
4 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice
4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
6 pm ET: ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles)
The Truck and ARCA event will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio: Entry list
Here’s the entry list for the second edition of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:
- #02 - Will Rodgers
- #04 - Landen Lewis
- #1 - William Sawalich
- #2 - Nick Sanchez
- #4 - Chase Purdy
- #5 - Dean Thompson
- #7 - TBA
- #9 - Colby Howard
- #11 - Corey Heim
- #12 - Spencer Boyd
- #13 - Hailie Deegan
- #15 - Tanner Gray
- #16 - Tyler Ankrum
- #17 - Taylor Gray
- #19 - Christian Eckes
- #20 - Matt Mills
- #22 - Austin Wayne Self
- #23 - Grant Enfinger
- #24 - Rajah Caruth
- #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
- #30 - Ryan Vargas
- #32 - Bret Holmes
- #33 - Josh Reaume
- #34 - Caleb Costner
- #35 - Jake Garcia
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Conor Daly
- #42 - Carson Hocevar
- #43 - Daniel Dye
- #45 - Lawless Alan
- #46 - Dale Quarterley
- #51 - Jack Wood
- #52 - Stewart Friesen
- #56 - Timmy Hill
- #66 - Conner Jones
- #88 - Matt Crafton
- #98 - Ty Majeski
- #99 - Ben Rhodes
Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.