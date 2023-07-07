NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday (July 7) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 2.400-mile-long road course.

The Truck drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday at 4 pm ET and 4:30 pm ET, respectively. The ARCA Series is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the Zinsser SmartCoat 150.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

Friday, July 7, 2023

Garage open

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

11 am ET – 6 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

1:45 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles)

The Truck and ARCA event will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the second edition of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

#02 - Will Rodgers #04 - Landen Lewis #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - TBA #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Matt Mills #22 - Austin Wayne Self #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Ryan Vargas #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Josh Reaume #34 - Caleb Costner #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Conor Daly #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Dale Quarterley #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

