NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Pocono Raceway on Friday (July 21) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 2.5-mile-long track.

The Xfinity and Truck drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday before hitting the track for their main events on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series is scheduled for practice, qualifying and main race.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high of 74 degrees and a 41% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Pocono Raceway:

Friday, July 21, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

7:30 am – 3:30 pm ET: Truck Series

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

12:30 pm ET – 12:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

1:35 pm ET – 2:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (60laps, 150 miles)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series action will be broadcast on USA Network while Truck events can be watched on FS1.

HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 50th of the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Kyle Busch

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Aric Almirola

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - JJ Yeley

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#17 - Chris Buescher

#19 - Martin Truex, Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Ryan Preece

#42 - Noah Gragson

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Cole Custer

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#77 - Ty Dillon

#78 - BJ McLeod

#99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Pocono Raceway from July 21 to 23 on USA Network.