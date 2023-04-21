Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 21, 2023 13:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARAC Menards Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway on Friday (April 21) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The 42 Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET before racing in the main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series drivers will only take part in practice on Friday, which will be followed by a qualifying race to set the field for Saturday’s main event.

#Dash4Cash and the #GEICO500? This is shaping up to be one awesome @TALLADEGA weekend! 🤘 https://t.co/ME6Ol2KPLB

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted a 10% chance of rain around the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 21, 2023

Garage open

9:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

2:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

TalladegaETFri4-ARCA prac5:35-FS1-Xfin qualSat-FS110:30-Cup qual12:30-ARCA race 763-NASCAR RaceDay4-Xfin race 25-25-63Sun1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-Cup race 60-60-68NWS:Fri-80s,10%, Sat-60s,25%, Sun-60s,0%

The practice session will not be telecast. The Xfinity Series qualifying will be broadcast on FS1.

GEICO 500: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 54th annual GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #36 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch three days of action-packed racing events at NASCAR’s longest oval track, the Talladega Superspeedway, from April 21 to 23.

