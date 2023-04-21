NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARAC Menards Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway on Friday (April 21) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The 42 Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET before racing in the main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series drivers will only take part in practice on Friday, which will be followed by a qualifying race to set the field for Saturday’s main event.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted a 10% chance of rain around the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 21, 2023

Garage open

9:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

2:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

The practice session will not be telecast. The Xfinity Series qualifying will be broadcast on FS1.

GEICO 500: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 54th annual GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #36 - Todd Gilliland #38 - Zane Smith (i) #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #62 - Austin Hill (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch three days of action-packed racing events at NASCAR’s longest oval track, the Talladega Superspeedway, from April 21 to 23.

