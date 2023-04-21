NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARAC Menards Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway on Friday (April 21) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Talladega Superspeedway.
The 42 Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET before racing in the main event on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series drivers will only take part in practice on Friday, which will be followed by a qualifying race to set the field for Saturday’s main event.
However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted a 10% chance of rain around the start of the Xfinity Series qualifying race.
NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Talladega Superspeedway:
Friday, April 21, 2023
Garage open
9:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series
10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
2:00 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
4:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice
5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
The practice session will not be telecast. The Xfinity Series qualifying will be broadcast on FS1.
GEICO 500: Entry list
Here’s the entry list for the 54th annual GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #36 - Todd Gilliland
- #38 - Zane Smith (i)
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
- #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
- #62 - Austin Hill (i)
- #77 - Ty Dillon
- #78 - B. J. McLeod
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
Catch three days of action-packed racing events at NASCAR’s longest oval track, the Talladega Superspeedway, from April 21 to 23.