NASCAR GEICO 500 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the intermediate track of Texas Motor Speedway to the long track of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the 2024 GEICO 500.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.66-mile tri-oval-shaped longest track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Lincoln, Alabama, at the eventful GEICO 500.

A total of 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 188 laps and 500 miles of thrilling racing at Talladega Superspeedway.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Xfinity Series qualifying session will kick off the weekend, followed by Cup qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the 10th race of the season.

Kyle Busch, the driver of the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, won last year’s GEICO 500.

Where to watch the 2024 GEICO 500 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for GEICO 500 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2024

10:30 a.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race are:

USA

The qualifying race for Talladega weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 3:30 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 1:30 a.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can catch live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 8 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 4:30 p.m. GMT.

Who is in the top-5 after the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

Despite finishing P21 during last weekend’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the points table with 335 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is second with 318 points, followed by Denny Hamlin with 307 points, Chase Elliott with 303 points, and William Byron with 297 points to complete the top-five.

