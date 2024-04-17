NASCAR GEICO 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Talladega Superspeedway for the 10th race of the 2024 season, the GEICO 500, on Sunday, April 21.

This weekend, the 2.66-mile-longest track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 55th time. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will compete over 188 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles overall.

Expand Tweet

Weather forecast for the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup Series and Xfinity Series events at Talladega Superspeedway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, April 19, 2024

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: High 83°F, Low 63°F, Morning Showers and T-Storms, then Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers, W 5–15 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 20, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 76°F, Low 61°F, Cloudy with Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms, NW 5 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 21, 2024

GEICO 500: High 65°F, Low 51°F, Overcast with Showers and Thunderstorms, Varying at 5 mph, and 60% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Lincoln, Alabama, in several ways, especially during the months of April or May.

The factors that can affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 iteration of the GEICO 500 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 at 3 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Poll : How many NASCAR Cup races have been affected by rain this season? Two Three 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback