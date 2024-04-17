NASCAR GEICO 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Talladega Superspeedway for the 10th race of the 2024 season, the GEICO 500, on Sunday, April 21.

This weekend, the 2.66-mile-longest track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 55th time. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will compete over 188 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup Series and Xfinity Series events at Talladega Superspeedway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, April 19, 2024

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: High 83°F, Low 63°F, Morning Showers and T-Storms, then Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers, W 5–15 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 20, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 76°F, Low 61°F, Cloudy with Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms, NW 5 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 21, 2024

GEICO 500: High 65°F, Low 51°F, Overcast with Showers and Thunderstorms, Varying at 5 mph, and 60% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Lincoln, Alabama, in several ways, especially during the months of April or May.

The factors that can affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 iteration of the GEICO 500 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 at 3 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

