  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Goodyear 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Darlington Raceway in 2024?

NASCAR Goodyear 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Darlington Raceway in 2024?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2024 12:32 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

After a thrilling AdventHealth 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for another thriller, the Goodyear 400.

The 13th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 293-lap race at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

Live action of the Darlington spring race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the Goodyear 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-three tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington.

In 2024, the Cup Series race in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a prize pool of $8,090,969, while the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,371,756 and $770,233, respectively.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Darlington across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for Darlington weekend. All payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts funds, charter payouts based on historical performance, etc.: Cup: $8,090,969 Xfinity: $1,371,756 Truck: $770,233”

Goodyear 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Darlington Raceway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Goodyear 400 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

The remaining amount will be divided among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Darlington spring race winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $8,090,969, which means the winner will receive a check of around $600,000 to $800,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 13th race can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.

List of Goodyear 400 winners

  1. 1952: Dick Rathmann
  2. 1957: Fireball Roberts
  3. 1958: Curtis Turner
  4. 1959: Fireball Roberts
  5. 1960: Joe Weatherly
  6. 1961: Fred Lorenzen
  7. 1962: Nelson Stacy
  8. 1963: Joe Weatherly
  9. 1964: Fred Lorenzen
  10. 1965: Junior Johnson
  11. 1966: Richard Petty
  12. 1967: Richard Petty
  13. 1968: David Pearson
  14. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  15. 1970: David Pearson
  16. 1971: Buddy Baker
  17. 1972: David Pearson
  18. 1973: David Pearson
  19. 1974: David Pearson
  20. 1975: Bobby Allison
  21. 1976: David Pearson
  22. 1977: Darrell Waltrip
  23. 1978: Benny Parsons
  24. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  25. 1980: David Pearson
  26. 1981: Darrell Waltrip
  27. 1982: Dale Earnhardt
  28. 1983: Harry Gant
  29. 1984: Darrell Waltrip
  30. 1985: Bill Elliott
  31. 1986: Dale Earnhardt
  32. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  33. 1988: Lake Speed
  34. 1989: Harry Gant
  35. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  36. 1991: Ricky Rudd
  37. 1992: Bill Elliott
  38. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  39. 1994: Dale Earnhardt
  40. 1995: Sterling Marlin
  41. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  42. 1997: Dale Jarrett
  43. 1998: Dale Jarrett
  44. 1999: Jeff Burton
  45. 2000: Ward Burton
  46. 2001: Dale Jarrett
  47. 2002: Sterling Marlin
  48. 2003: Ricky Craven
  49. 2004: Jimmie Johnson
  50. 2020: Kevin Harvick
  51. 2020: Denny Hamlin
  52. 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
  53. 2022: Joey Logano
  54. 2023: William Byron

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी