NASCAR Goodyear 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Darlington Raceway in 2024?

After a thrilling AdventHealth 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for another thriller, the Goodyear 400.
The 13th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 293-lap race at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.
Live action of the Darlington spring race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET.
What is the Goodyear 400 prize money for 2024?
All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-three tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington.
In 2024, the Cup Series race in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a prize pool of $8,090,969, while the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,371,756 and $770,233, respectively.
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Darlington across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:
“Purses for Darlington weekend. All payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts funds, charter payouts based on historical performance, etc.: Cup: $8,090,969 Xfinity: $1,371,756 Truck: $770,233”
Goodyear 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Darlington Raceway?
According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Goodyear 400 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
The remaining amount will be divided among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.
As per this assumption, the 2024 Darlington spring race winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $8,090,969, which means the winner will receive a check of around $600,000 to $800,000.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 13th race can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.
List of Goodyear 400 winners
- 1952: Dick Rathmann
- 1957: Fireball Roberts
- 1958: Curtis Turner
- 1959: Fireball Roberts
- 1960: Joe Weatherly
- 1961: Fred Lorenzen
- 1962: Nelson Stacy
- 1963: Joe Weatherly
- 1964: Fred Lorenzen
- 1965: Junior Johnson
- 1966: Richard Petty
- 1967: Richard Petty
- 1968: David Pearson
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: David Pearson
- 1971: Buddy Baker
- 1972: David Pearson
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: David Pearson
- 1975: Bobby Allison
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1977: Darrell Waltrip
- 1978: Benny Parsons
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: David Pearson
- 1981: Darrell Waltrip
- 1982: Dale Earnhardt
- 1983: Harry Gant
- 1984: Darrell Waltrip
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Dale Earnhardt
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Lake Speed
- 1989: Harry Gant
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Ricky Rudd
- 1992: Bill Elliott
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Dale Earnhardt
- 1995: Sterling Marlin
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Dale Jarrett
- 1998: Dale Jarrett
- 1999: Jeff Burton
- 2000: Ward Burton
- 2001: Dale Jarrett
- 2002: Sterling Marlin
- 2003: Ricky Craven
- 2004: Jimmie Johnson
- 2020: Kevin Harvick
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2022: Joey Logano
- 2023: William Byron