NASCAR Goodyear 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Darlington Raceway in 2024?

After a thrilling AdventHealth 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for another thriller, the Goodyear 400.

The 13th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 293-lap race at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

Expand Tweet

Live action of the Darlington spring race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the Goodyear 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-three tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington.

In 2024, the Cup Series race in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a prize pool of $8,090,969, while the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,371,756 and $770,233, respectively.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Darlington across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for Darlington weekend. All payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts funds, charter payouts based on historical performance, etc.: Cup: $8,090,969 Xfinity: $1,371,756 Truck: $770,233”

Expand Tweet

Goodyear 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Darlington Raceway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Goodyear 400 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

The remaining amount will be divided among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Darlington spring race winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $8,090,969, which means the winner will receive a check of around $600,000 to $800,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 13th race can be watched live on FS1 and MRN.

List of Goodyear 400 winners

1952: Dick Rathmann 1957: Fireball Roberts 1958: Curtis Turner 1959: Fireball Roberts 1960: Joe Weatherly 1961: Fred Lorenzen 1962: Nelson Stacy 1963: Joe Weatherly 1964: Fred Lorenzen 1965: Junior Johnson 1966: Richard Petty 1967: Richard Petty 1968: David Pearson 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: David Pearson 1971: Buddy Baker 1972: David Pearson 1973: David Pearson 1974: David Pearson 1975: Bobby Allison 1976: David Pearson 1977: Darrell Waltrip 1978: Benny Parsons 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: David Pearson 1981: Darrell Waltrip 1982: Dale Earnhardt 1983: Harry Gant 1984: Darrell Waltrip 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Dale Earnhardt 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Lake Speed 1989: Harry Gant 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Ricky Rudd 1992: Bill Elliott 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Dale Earnhardt 1995: Sterling Marlin 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Dale Jarrett 1998: Dale Jarrett 1999: Jeff Burton 2000: Ward Burton 2001: Dale Jarrett 2002: Sterling Marlin 2003: Ricky Craven 2004: Jimmie Johnson 2020: Kevin Harvick 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: Martin Truex Jr. 2022: Joey Logano 2023: William Byron