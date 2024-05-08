NASCAR Goodyear 400 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the tri-oval-shaped track of the Kansas Speedway to the egg-shaped oval of the Darlington Raceway this weekend for the 2024 Goodyear 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.366-mile-long track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Kansas City, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Darlington, South Carolina, at the Goodyear 400.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 293 laps and 400 miles of thrilling racing at the Darlington Raceway.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Cup Series practice session kicks off the weekend, followed by Cup qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the 13th race of the season.

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Goodyear 400.

Where to watch the 2024 Goodyear 400 qualifying at Darlington Raceway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Goodyear 400 qualifying at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

10:35 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race at Darlington are:

USA

The qualifying race for the Darlington weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 4:20 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 11:20 am ET.

India

Indian fans can catch live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 8:50 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 6:20 pm GMT on Saturday.

Who is in the top 5 after the AdventHealth 400?

After winning last week’s AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson remains atop the Cup Series points table with 467 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is second with 438 points, followed by Chase Elliott with 412 points, Denny Hamlin with 411 points and Tyler Reddick with 374 points to complete the top-five.