NASCAR and Hollywood star Frankie Muniz cherishes special “full circle opportunity” on IG

Frankie Muniz shared a personal update with fans on Instagram. The actor and NASCAR driver talked about the Hess Toy Truck reveal and explained why it was a “full circle opportunity” for him.The post was uploaded to his official Instagram account. Frankie Muniz first became famous in Hollywood through his role in Malcolm in the Middle. In recent years, he has built a second career as a professional driver in NASCAR. In the caption to his post, Muniz wrote,“The iconic @hesstoytruck drops October 20th! Join me on Instagram at 8am EST to find out what this year’s toy is!”Muniz added that he is not much of a collector, but the Hess trucks are the only things he collects. What made the moment special for him was seeing his young son playing with the trucks from his own collection. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMuniz also shared a story with a message that explained how important the reveal was for him. He wrote,“This is something that means a lot to me. I’m grateful for this full circle opportunity with Hess trucks.”Frankie Muniz story on Instagram. Source: @frankiemuniz4The post came amidst Muniz's first full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. His results show how challenging the series can be for a rookie.After 18 races in 2025, Frankie Muniz ranks 25th with 207 points. He has no wins yet but has managed one top-10 finish. His average starting position is 27.7, and his average finish is 25.5. He has also faced setbacks, including seven DNFs.Frankie Muniz working toward his return to racing after wrist injuryAlongside his Instagram announcement, Frankie Muniz has also been updating fans about his recovery from injury. He has been away from racing after an accident at home. While changing the batteries on a security camera, Muniz fell from a ladder and broke his wrist. Doctors said the fracture would take six to eight weeks to heal.Because of the injury, Muniz missed the Truck races at Darlington and Bristol. He now hopes to return to the No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford at either the Charlotte Roval or Talladega Superspeedway. On X, he wrote, “Hopefully today is the last @NASCAR_Trucks I’ll be watching from my couch this year. Hoping I’ll be healed up for the Roval, if not, see you in Talladega.”Remembering a past injury, he also recalled how serious some of his past accidents were. In 2024, he was involved in a crash during the Truck Championship race at Phoenix. Years earlier, in 2009, his car flipped into a wall in another crash that left him with broken bones in his ribs, ankle, back, and hand. Before joining the Truck Series, Frankie Muniz gained experience in Formula BMW and the Champ Car Atlantic Series. Muniz finished fourth in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series standings, which helped him move into NASCAR. In 2025, his rookie Truck Series season has been about learning and adapting. Earlier this year, he also managed to film a Malcolm in the Middle revival while racing full-time.