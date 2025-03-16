NASCAR insider picks HMS’ driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Las Vegas

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season, the Pennzoil 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishes, and longshot to win the 2025 Pennzoil 400.

Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman to take the checkered flag at Las Vegas on Sunday, March 16. He has good records at the 1.5-mile Vegas track with a win in March 2022 and four top-five and five top-10 finishes. He will start from sixth position in the 36-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’s top-five predictions are the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson; defending series champion Joey Logano; William Byron; and Michael McDowell. He also chooses Ross Chastain as a longshot prospect. Chastain will start from the 19th position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Cup today at Vegas: Alex Bowman ... Bowman Larson Logano Byron McDowell ... longshot: Chastain. ET All on FS1 2-NASCAR RaceDay 3:43-Cup green, stages 80-85-102, 9 sets, fuel 63-68 NWS:70s, 0%”

Alex Bowman has scored three top-10 finishes in four races so far, with the best finish of P6 coming in the season-opening Daytona. With the recent promising form, Bowman will look to clinch the first win of the season. He has the 11th highest odds of +3500 in the odds table.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson are also the top favorites to win the Pennzoil 400. Bell and Larson 13th and 10th on Sunday.

Logano is the most successful active driver with four wins at Las Vegas. The next closest are Larson and Brad Keselowski.

Kevin Harvick also picks Christopher Bell to win the 2025 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick once again picked Christopher Bell, the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver, as a favorite to win his fourth consecutive race this week.

In the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Phoenix Spring race, Harvick picked the Joe Gibbs’s star driver and said:

“I'm riding my horse. There you go. I'm going to ride him right through Vegas, too.”

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race on FS1.

