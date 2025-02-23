NASCAR insider picks RCR’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series race

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season, the Ambetter Health 400. Ahead of the Atlanta Spring race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishes, and longshot to win the 2025 Ambetter Health 400.

Pockrass picked Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag at Atlanta on Sunday, February 23. He won this event in 2013 and has good records at the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval track. He will start from sixth position in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are Ryan Blaney, the defending winner of the event Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Chris Buescher. He also picked Josh Berry as a longshot prospect. Berry will start at P3.

On X, Pockrass wrote:

“My pick for Cup race at Atlanta: Busch ... top-5: Busch Blaney Suarez Cindric Buescher ... longshot: Berry”

Kyle Busch won the thriller Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a photo finish on Saturday, February 22, marking his eighth win on the track. He will look to continue the winning momentum in Sunday’s Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano are top favorites to win the Ambetter Health 400. Blaney, Busch, and Logano will start first, sixth, and fourth on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick picks Austin Cindric to win the 2025 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400

Former driver-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick picked Team Penske driver Austin Cindric as a favorite to win his first race at Atlanta's 1.54-mile-long track. Cindric, who has a best finish of P3 at this track, will start from the front row on Sunday.

In the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Atlanta race, Harvick picked the #2 Penske driver and said:

“We’ve talked about Ford’s we talked about the advantages not advantages just things that they do better than the other makes right now, and I'm going with Austin Cindric. I'm going to pick the #2 this weekend. He’s been up front at all the superspeedway races. I think this is a good week for them to have a chance to win.” [1:06:23]

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Fans can witness the 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race on FOX.

