NASCAR insider picks Roger Penske’s star driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Homestead-Miami

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the sixth race of the season, the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishes, and long shot to win the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Pockrass picked Roger Penske-owned Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney to take the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami on Sunday, March 23. He has performed well at track in recent years, claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes, but this time he will look to convert it into a victory. The #12 Ford driver will start from sixth position in the 37-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are the three Hendrick Motorsports drivers William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman and last week’s winner, Josh Berry. He also chose Bubba Wallace as a longshot prospect. Wallace will start from the ninth position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Cup at Homestead: Ryan Blaney ... top-5 Blaney Byron Larson Bowman Berry ... longshot: Wallace ET 1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay 3:12-FS1-Cup green, stages 80-85-102, 10 sets, fuel 61-68”

Ryan Blaney has scored one top-five and one top-10 finish in five races so far and will look to clinch the first win of the season. He has the third highest odds of +550 in the odds table.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and William Byron are also the top favorites to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Larson and Byron will start 14th and fifth on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin is the most successful active driver with three wins at Homestead-Miami.

Kevin Harvick picks Kyle Larson to win the 2025 NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick chose 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson as a favorite to win his first race of the season.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Homestead-Miami race, Harvick picked the #5 HMS driver and said:

“I think I'm going to go with the #5 (Kyle Larson). I knew it. And that's why I like to pick first, because I am the leader in the clubhouse. So that's how I get to pick first, right? [58:12]

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Fans can witness the 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series race on FS1.

