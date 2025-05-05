NASCAR Insider rules out “a dramatic repave” of Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway may be a challenging playground for drivers, but a reconfiguration isn't on the agenda. NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck spoke with the track executive and said drivers have to make do with the current conditions.

Demmed a wildcard track, drivers find it difficult to make a pass at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth circuit. Cars tend to crash on their own due to various factors like a loss of grip and track layout, contributing to the double-digit cautions seen in the last five races, including the latest outing this year.

In an episode of The Teardown podcast via Dirty Mo Media on X with Jordan Bianchi, Jeff Gluck said TMS Executive Vice President Mark Faber wants to keep the track as it is to make it difficult for NASCAR drivers.

"When I talked to Mark Faber, who's the executive vice president of this place, he said that he likes when the drivers say it's a treacherous track. He liked that it sounds so difficult for them."

"Obviously, the drivers don't like that, right? Like they want a track they feel like they can race on and have multiple grooves and all this stuff," he added.

The NASCAR Insider concluded:

"I mean, this is what Texas is. I don't think that there we're going to see some dramatic repave or reconfiguration right now."

Texas Motor Speedway was last reconfigured in 2017 when the IndyCar Series still raced on the track. In addition to repavement works, turns one and two had major changes, including a banking reduction to 20 degrees and an expansion of the racing surface from 60 to 80 feet.

Last Sunday, Joey Logano earned his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season, beating Ross Chastain by 0.346 seconds around the 1.5-mile oval in overtime. Ryan Blaney picked up third place, followed by Kyle Larson and Erik Jones, respectively.

"You gotta think of risk versus reward": Defending NASCAR champ Joey Logano on racing to win at Texas

Würth 400 winner Joey Logano shared his thoughts on racing at Texas Motor Speedway. He said drivers should weigh the risks when making moves at the track, especially on turns three and four, where cars tend to get caught on the bump and spin out.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"That bump down (turns) three and four... it's brutal. Everybody's down on their rear limiters, as much as they can be, and if you're a little free and it hits the limiter, it's gone. There's no opportunity to save it. So you gotta think of risk versus reward throughout the race. Not just on pit strategy but when you're trying to pass somebody." [0:24]

Some notable drivers who had misfortunes at TMS last Sunday include Josh Berry and Michael McDowell. Berry was leading the race on lap 125 when he spun from the lead off turn four. Meanwhile, McDowell was third when he crashed into the wall off turn two with three laps remaining.

Joey Logano won the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

After the Texas race weekend, Joey Logano advanced to ninth in the points standings. He has amassed one top-5 and two top-10s in 11 races.

